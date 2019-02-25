Log in
Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Retirement of Anna Lenahan

02/25/2019 | 04:57am EST

Commonwealth Bank today announced Anna Lenahan, Group General Counsel and Group Executive Group Corporate Affairs, will retire effective 30 June 2019.

"Anna has played a critical role in helping to steer the Group through a wide variety of legal and regulatory challenges including AUSTRAC, BBSW, the APRA Inquiry and the Royal Commission, as well as important transactions that will simplify the Bank including the sale of CommInsure Life to AIA and Colonial First State Global Asset Management to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation," said Matt Comyn, Chief Executive Officer.

"In addition to her legal, regulatory, risk and governance expertise, her values-based leadership has made her counsel and role as a business partner invaluable to me, our Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team over the past two years," said Mr Comyn.

A comprehensive domestic and global search is underway to identify Anna's successor.

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Bank of Australia published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 09:56:04 UTC
