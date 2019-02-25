Commonwealth Bank of Australia : Retirement of Anna Lenahan

"Anna has played a critical role in helping to steer the Group through a wide variety of legal and regulatory challenges including AUSTRAC, BBSW, the APRA Inquiry and the Royal Commission, as well as important transactions that will simplify the Bank including the sale of CommInsure Life to AIA and Colonial First State Global Asset Management to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation," said Matt Comyn, Chief Executive Officer.

"In addition to her legal, regulatory, risk and governance expertise, her values-based leadership has made her counsel and role as a business partner invaluable to me, our Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team over the past two years," said Mr Comyn.

A comprehensive domestic and global search is underway to identify Anna's successor.