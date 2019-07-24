Log in
Deutsche Bank AG

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

(DBK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Bank : Second-Quarter Restructuring Charge Is Bigger Than Expected -- Update

07/24/2019 | 02:50am EDT

By Jenny Strasburg and Pietro Lombardi

Deutsche Bank AG reported a EUR3.15 billion ($3.51 billion) loss in the second quarter, reflecting the pain of a large restructuring charge that wiped out what would have been a modest profit.

Germany's biggest bank, which is in a prolonged struggle to stabilize its business, said it booked a EUR3.4 billion restructuring charge in the quarter, higher than the EUR3 billion that it said it would record previously. Excluding the charge, second-quarter profit was EUR231 million, below the EUR373 million expected by a consensus estimate of 14 analysts compiled by the bank.

Executives at the German bank say a sweeping overhaul will pay off in coming years through a leaner, more focused firm. The bank said it expects 2019 revenue to be below what it reported a year earlier.

"This decline is mainly due to our decision to exit substantially all of our equities sales and trading business," the bank said in a statement.

"Excluding transformation charges the bank would be profitable, and in our more stable businesses revenues were flat or growing," Chief Executive Christian Sewing said in a statement Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank said the second-quarter charge will help position it for growth because it represents a "substantial portion" of the total costs expected from the restructuring. Through 2022, the restructuring will cost a total of about EUR7.4 billion, Deutsche Bank said this month. Executives have said they hope the bank can shoulder those costs without asking shareholders to pony up more cash.

The bank's EUR6.2 billion in net revenue in the second quarter was slightly lower than the EUR6.3 billion average expected by analysts, and was down 6% from a year earlier. Investment-banking revenue fell 18% from a year earlier, while revenue at the smaller asset-management unit rose 6%. The retail banking division, which includes the private-banking business, saw revenue fall 2%.

The restructuring has led to both planned and unplanned departures across businesses, which started well before the bank's formal unveiling of its reorganization. More than 900 people have received notice they are being fired or their jobs are being cut, the bank said Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank is curtailing its global ambitions through plans to cut 18,000 jobs and it will largely retreat to its core European market. For years, Deutsche Bank experienced difficulties competing in core trading businesses, deal advising and other areas where European banks have fallen behind stronger American rivals.

Deutsche Bank's challenges are exacerbated by legal and compliance woes and a low-margin retail market in Germany. Chronically low or negative interest rates have weighed heavily on continental lenders.

The bank has reorganized its management under Mr. Sewing. Several top executives, including the head of the investment bank, are leaving and the CEO is taking over supervision of that division, which is the bank's most important revenue engine.

It created a so-called bad-bank division, called the Capital Release Unit, to sell or wind down nearly EUR300 billion in assets including derivatives contracts that can't be disposed of easily. The process is expected to take several years.

Calling the moves a "fundamental rebuilding of Deutsche Bank," Mr. Sewing promised to shed businesses where the lender has failed to compete, including equities trading. A number of large investors have called for the bank to narrow its scope after years of persistent share declines, strategic overhauls and questions about whether Deutsche Bank would be forced to seek a merger partner.

Earlier on, shallower cuts failed to stabilize profits for the 149-year-old lender. In April, talks with smaller German rival Commerzbank AG ended without a deal, raising fresh questions about Deutsche Bank's direction.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com and Pietro Lombardi at Pietro.Lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMMERZBANK AG -0.02% 6.408 Delayed Quote.11.33%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -2.23% 6.887 Delayed Quote.2.40%
