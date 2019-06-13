Log in
DS SMITH

(SMDS)
DS Smith : Packager DS Smith says stocking up on spare parts ahead of Brexit

06/13/2019
An employee transports a giant reel of paper at the carboard box manufacturing company DS Smith Packaging Atlantique in La Chevroliere near Nantes

(Reuters) - Packaging products maker DS Smith Plc said on Thursday that it had made plans for contingency stocking of spare parts as it readies for Britain's planned exit from the European Union, but expected disruption to its operations to be "relatively contained".

The company, which makes corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, posted a 31% rise in full-year adjusted pretax profit, but said box volumes growth slowed due to previously flagged weakness in certain export markets during the second half of the year.

"We saw some volume weakness in certain export-led markets in the second half of 2018/19, including Germany, but we expect this to improve during the current year," Chief Executive Miles Roberts said.

The company raised its medium-term margin target to 10%-12%, after recording margins of 10.2% this year, beating its 8%-10% guidance range.

DS Smith, which bought Spanish rival Europac for 1.9 billion euros (£1.7 billion) last year, also raised its savings target from the deal to 70 million euros from 50 million euros.

DS Smith supplies packaging products to companies including Amazon.com Inc, British fashion chain Next Plc and brands such as Aldi, Tesco Plc, Primark, Auchan and IKEA.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Gopakumar Warrier)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 6 263 M
EBIT 2019 582 M
Net income 2019 330 M
Debt 2019 2 313 M
Yield 2019 4,81%
P/E ratio 2019 13,28
P/E ratio 2020 9,90
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capitalization 4 509 M
Chart DS SMITH
Duration : Period :
DS Smith Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DS SMITH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,20  GBP
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miles William Roberts Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gareth Davis Chairman
Adrian R. T. Marsh Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Jonathan C. Nicholls Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen Anne O'Donovan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DS SMITH14.67%5 469
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY8.92%16 672
MONDI PLC4.29%10 165
MONDI LIMITED4.60%10 165
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA14.37%8 579
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP11.01%6 681
