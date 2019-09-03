Log in
Duke Energy : Almost 9,000 field personnel ready to respond to Hurricane Dorian effort for Duke Energy in the Carolinas

09/03/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Duke Energy is moving an extra 4,000 field personnel from 23 states and Canada to the Carolinas in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian making its way up the Atlantic coast.

The crews will complement the 5,000 Duke Energy lineworkers and tree personnel in the Carolinas - creating a workforce of almost 9,000 personnel.

'We will have a total field workforce of about 9,000 ready to restore outages when the storm moves out of the Carolinas,' said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy's incident commander for the Carolinas. 'Our customers should know that once we begin work, we will not stop until restoration is complete.'

(Video of Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy incident commander for the Carolinas, discussing storm. You can get additional updates at https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/)

Before power can be restored, crews first must assess the extent of damage - which can sometimes take 24 hours or more - to determine which crews, equipment and supplies are needed before repairs can begin. Crews will also work to restore power while damage assessment occurs as conditions allows.

As part of power restoration, Duke Energy teams first must assess the extent of damage - which can take 24 hours or more - to determine which crews, equipment and supplies will be needed before repairs can begin.

In advance of the hurricane, customers should stay tuned to local news for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center, as well as state and local emergency management officials.

For a hurricane kit checklist and important safety information, visit www.ready.gov.

Tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

Duke Energy also urges customers to follow instructions and warnings issued ty local emergency management officials before, during and after a storm.

Safety recommendations

  • Stay away from fallen or sagging power lines, and keep children and pets away from power lines as well. Consider all power lines - as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with power lines - energized and dangerous.
  • Report all power line hazards using the following phone numbers:
  • 800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers.
  • 800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.
  • If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
  • Click here for a video demonstration and to read more about safety around power lines.
  • In advance of a storm, create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm strikes.
  • Review insurance policies, and include extra copies of the policies and other important documents in your emergency supply kit (ideally in a waterproof container).
  • Maintain a supply of water and nonperishable food.
  • Keep a portable radio or TV, or a NOAA weather radio, on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.
  • Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of the storm to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.
  • Maintain a plan to move family members - especially those with special needs - to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs or evacuation is required.
  • Pet owners can make arrangements to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets, or at pet-friendly hotels or friends' or family members' homes.

How to report power outages

Before the storm hits, customers should note how to report power outages. Customers who experience an outage during the storm can report it by:

  • Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply)

For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

Disclaimer

Duke Energy Corporation published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 17:11:04 UTC
