FedEx : Releases 2019 Global Citizenship Report

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today the online release of its 2019 Global
Citizenship Report (GCR), which details how the company connects the
world responsibly and resourcefully. The 11th annual report
includes updates on the progress of the company’s citizenship goals in
FY18, which ended on May 31, 2018, and focuses on the company’s
corporate social responsibility strategies in three key areas: Company
(Economy), People, and the Environment.
FedEx multiplies opportunities using our vast network reaching more than
99 percent of the world’s GDP, while creating growth for customers,
greater potential for our people and efficiencies for the environment.
“Our reputation is built on the ability to connect people and
possibilities,” said Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer, FedEx
Corp. “We constantly strive to be a better corporate citizen while
setting the standard for what it means to deliver positive impact for
our team members, customers and communities around the world.”
Highlights from this year’s report include:
Multiplying Growth
In FY18, FedEx exceeded $65 billion in revenues, a 9 percent increase
over FY17, and climbed to number 50 on the Fortune 500 list of U.S.
companies. This success has enabled the company to continue driving
growth and lifting economies where we operate. FedEx created income and
opportunities for stakeholders including:
-
$4.2 billion committed to team members and hub modernization following
the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,
-
$535 million in dividends paid to shareowners, and
-
$2.25 million contributed to support Global Entrepreneurship Programs.
FedEx also expanded the company’s retail networks to give customers more
options to pick-up, ship or have packages held, including at 5,000
locations across Hong Kong and Taiwan. In the U.S., 80 percent of the
population is within five miles of a FedEx hold location.
Multiplying Good
Corporate social responsibility is at the heart of the connections FedEx
makes around the world. Key elements of the company’s strategy include
environmental efficiency innovations, a sustainable supply chain, a
diverse and inclusive workplace, and the robust giving and volunteering
platform known as FedEx Cares.
The company is ahead of plan for its FedEx
Cares goal of investing $200 million in more than 200 global
communities by 2020. FedEx has already invested in more than 200
communities and is on track to meet the total contribution goal early.
In FY18 alone, the company invested more than $55 million in corporate
charitable contributions.
Multiplying Potential
There would be no FedEx without the efforts of the company’s 450,000
team members around the world, which is why the company strives to
provide team members with a safe, inclusive work environment. In FY18
the company:
-
Retained 92 percent of its full-time U.S. team members,
-
Provided an average of 19 hours of formal training per employee, and
-
Contributed a total of $11 million in tuition assistance to more than
8,800 employees.
FedEx recently announced a partnership between FedEx Express and The
University of Memphis that will allow the 11,000+ employees of the
Memphis World Hub the chance to earn a tuition-free, fully-online
degree. Additionally, the company has expanded access to that program to
employees at other major FedEx Express hubs in the U.S., including
Indianapolis, Oakland, Los Angeles and Newark.
Multiplying Efficiencies
FedEx has made great strides in reducing its carbon emissions intensity
through the company’s Reduce, Replace, Revolutionize strategy. The
strategy focuses on reducing impacts and improving productivity while
creating new, more efficient and innovative solutions. Overall, these
efforts have contributed to a 37 percent reduction in CO2 emissions
intensity on a revenue basis across the enterprise since FY09, a period
in which revenue grew by 84 percent. FedEx avoided more than 2.7 million
metric tons of CO2e from fuel and energy saving initiatives
last fiscal year alone.
In FY19, FedEx also announced it will be adding 1,000 Chanje V8100
electric vehicles to the FedEx Express fleet in California. The EVs can
travel more than 150 miles when fully charged and have the potential to
help FedEx save 2,000 gallons of fuel while avoiding 20 tons of
emissions per vehicle each year. In addition, FedEx added 445 electric
vehicles in FY18, bringing the total number of EVs to more than 2,554.
The company’s goal to obtain 30 percent of jet fuel from alternative
fuels by 2030 reached a milestone. Red Rock Biofuels, which will supply
low-carbon, renewable jet fuel to FedEx Express, broke ground on its bio
refinery in Lakeview, Oregon in July 2018. The first delivery of
alternative jet fuel is anticipated in 2020. Also in FY18, the
ecoDemonstrator, a Boeing 777F built for FedEx Express, became the first
FedEx plane to fly 100 percent on biofuel during a short-term period
that also tested and gathered data on 35 new technologies.
Awards & Recognition
-
Fortune
Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies
-
Fortune
Magazine Best Places to Work
-
Fortune
Magazine Best Workplaces for Diversity
-
Black
Enterprise Top Companies for Diversity
-
Points of Light Civic 50 Most Civic-Minded Companies
-
Solar Energy Industries Association Top Corporate Solar Users in
the U.S.
-
CR Magazine 100 Best Corporate Citizens
-
Reputation Institute World’s Most Reputable Companies
