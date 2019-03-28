Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Corporation    GM

GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION

(GM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM says no cut in Chevy Bolt sticker price as U.S. tax credit for EVs drops

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

(Reuters) - General Motors Co on Thursday said it has no plan to cut the sticker price on its electric Chevrolet Bolt sedan after a federal tax credit drops by half to $3,750 (£2,875.3) on Monday.

Last year, GM became the second automaker in the United States to hit the 200,000 cumulative electric vehicles sales figure, which triggers a phaseout of the $7,500 federal tax credit over 15 months.

GM has laid out an aggressive electric vehicle strategy, vowing to bring at least 20 EV models to market by 2023.

In January, Tesla Inc cut the prices of its EVs by $2,000 after its EV tax credit fell from $7,500 to $3,750 after it hit the 200,000 EV sales milestone.

Asked why GM is not cutting the price to account for the lower tax credit, spokesman Jim Cain said "it is easier to react to the market by working with dealers and your marketing team than it is to change sticker prices."

Tesla aggressively urged buyers to take advantage of the full credit shortly before it expired. "Reminder to US buyers that the $7500 tax credit cuts in half in 5 days!" Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted in December.

Last week, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra announced the company would invest $300 million in a suburban Detroit assembly plant, adding 400 jobs to build a new Chevrolet EV based on the Bolt platform. Barra said GM planned to boost EV marketing soon, but made no mention of the tax credit phaseout.

Michelle Krebs, an analyst at AutoTrader, calls government incentives a big factor in consumer purchase decisions. "Tax credits make a difference," she said.

GM will offer new incentives next week for EVs as the current monthly incentives expire, the company said.

GM is currently offering an incentive on Bolt EVs of 14 percent of the suggested retail price, Cain said.

Cain said GM is "sensitive to affordability" of EVs for customers but declined to specify what future incentives GM will offer.

Both GM and Tesla have been lobbying Congress for more than a year to extend or expand the EV tax credit.

GM's credit drops to $1,875 in October and will completely disappear by April 2020, while Tesla's credit falls to $1,875 in July and expires at the end of the year.

GM has been exporting Bolt EVs to both South Korea and Canada, which has impacted U.S. sales

GM sold 18,000 Bolts in the United States last year, down nearly 23 percent over 2017. The No. 1 U.S. automaker ended production of its plug-in electric Chevrolet Volt in February.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)

By David Shepardson

Stocks treated in this article : Tesla, General Motors Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 1.23% 37.06 Delayed Quote.9.45%
TESLA 1.38% 278.62 Delayed Quote.-17.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
05:38pGENERAL MOTORS : GM says no cut in Chevy Bolt sticker price as U.S. tax credit f..
RE
03:15pGENERAL MOTORS : Uzavtosanoat, General Motors and GM Korea Supplier Association ..
AQ
08:59aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Auto Program Exceeds 650,000 Vehicles Sold in 2018
AQ
04:21aGENERAL MOTORS : to support development of auto industry in Uzbekistan
AQ
03/26South America resists electric vehicles as local fuels remain in favour
RE
03/26U.S. AUTO SALES SEEN FALLING IN MARC : J.D. Power, LMC Automotive
RE
03/26GENERAL MOTORS : Renovo Names Former General Motors Executive To Board of Direct..
AQ
03/25GENERAL MOTORS : GM to Invest $300 Million, Add 400 Jobs at Michigan Plant for N..
AQ
03/23ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler Turned Down Peugeot's Merger Approach -- WSJ
DJ
03/23GENERAL MOTORS : launches $300m Assembly Plant in US' Michigan
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 147 B
EBIT 2019 11 161 M
Net income 2019 8 744 M
Finance 2019 6 761 M
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 5,95
P/E ratio 2020 6,23
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 51 601 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION9.45%51 601
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.40%196 248
VOLKSWAGEN0.09%79 800
DAIMLER AG11.85%61 859
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.49%49 973
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD7.21%49 859
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.