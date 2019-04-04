Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Homeserve plc    HSV   GB00BYYTFB60

HOMESERVE PLC

(HSV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 04/04 03:01:03 am
1127.5 GBp   +5.18%
02:55aHOMESERVE : sees profit at top end of expectations on U.S. boost
RE
03/25HOMESERVE : Additional Listing
PU
02/14HOMESERVE : Joint Venture
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HomeServe : sees profit at top end of expectations on U.S. boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 02:55am EDT

(Reuters) - HomeServe Plc expects full-year adjusted pretax profit to be at the upper end of market expectations and "significantly ahead" of last year as its U.S. customer base continues to grow, the British home repairs provider said on Thursday.

Analysts have estimated adjusted profit before tax in the range of 159.5 million pounds to 161.7 million pounds, the company said. It reported a profit of 141.7 million pounds last year.

HomeServe said it had signed on more customers in North America, with numbers rising to 4 million at the end of March, compared with 3.6 million customers a year earlier.

However, it saw a decline in customer numbers in the UK and Spain, while memberships in France remained largely the same.

The Portsmouth-based company provides home emergency, repair and heating installation services and primarily operates in the UK, United States, France and Spain.

"The group retention rate remained strong at 82 percent and across all geographies, HomeServe's focus on delivering additional products to those customers who value its services drove increases in net income per customer," the company said.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Gopakumar Warrier)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOMESERVE PLC
02:55aHOMESERVE : sees profit at top end of expectations on U.S. boost
RE
03/25HOMESERVE : Additional Listing
PU
02/14HOMESERVE : Joint Venture
PU
02/11HOMESERVE : Additional Listing
PU
01/14HOMESERVE : Additional Listing
PU
01/02HOMESERVE : Additional Listing
PU
2018HOMESERVE : Additional Listing
PU
2018HOMESERVE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018HOMESERVE : Additional Listing
PU
2018HOMESERVE : announces its interim results for the period ended 30 September 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 002 M
EBIT 2019 170 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Debt 2019 291 M
Yield 2019 1,96%
P/E ratio 2019 34,18
P/E ratio 2020 30,55
EV / Sales 2019 3,85x
EV / Sales 2020 3,52x
Capitalization 3 564 M
Chart HOMESERVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Homeserve plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOMESERVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,88  GBP
Spread / Average Target -7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard David Harpin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Barry Gibson Chairman
David Jonathan Bower Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stella Julie David Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas J. Rusin Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOMESERVE PLC23.86%4 550
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL0.47%7 384
FRONTDOOR INC28.03%2 903
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO LTD16.44%1 490
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-48.07%1 355
AA21.33%730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About