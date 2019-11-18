Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Icahn Enterprises L.P.    IEP

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.

(IEP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 08:30pm EST
Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn on Monday urged the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to rethink a proposed rule change for proxy adviser firms, saying it would make activist investing "even more difficult and expensive to practice."

The SEC earlier this month put forward new rules that would require proxy adviser firms to give companies a chance to review proxy materials before they are sent to shareholders.

"I believe the current proposal - which would subject proxy advisory firms to onerous regulations - is a dangerous misstep that will have disastrous repercussions for the U.S. economy," Icahn wrote in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal.(https://on.wsj.com/2Qxjvlm)

"This odd arrangement would allow corporations to interfere with advisers' research - a recipe for disaster," Icahn wrote, asking the regulator to "rethink" the proposal.

Proxy advisory firms tell investors how to vote on governance issues in corporate elections and cast ballots on behalf of some asset managers. The role of proxy advisers has gained more attention in recent years as the firms have become more influential.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
08:30pCARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for pro..
RE
08:51aHP down 5% after Xerox bid rejection, counter offer hints
RE
02:48aHP Rejects Xerox Bid, Is Open To a Deal -- WSJ
DJ
11/17HP Rejects Xerox Offer But Remains Open to a Deal -- Update
DJ
11/14Tech Down on Gloomy Cisco View -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/14ICAHN AUTOMOTIVE : Recognized with Lincoln Tech's Pride in Partnership Award
BU
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 923 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -688 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 12,6%
P/E ratio 2019 -17,7x
P/E ratio 2020 36,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 13 126 M
Chart ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Duration : Period :
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 58,00  $
Last Close Price 63,26  $
Spread / Highest target -3,57%
Spread / Average Target -8,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith Cozza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl Celian Icahn Chairman
Sung Hwan Cho Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jack Gumpert Wasserman Independent Director
Michael Nevin Managing Director & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.10.83%13 408
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.37.56%129 866
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY52.18%100 610
SIEMENS AG18.09%100 298
3M COMPANY-9.79%98 840
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.38.26%56 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group