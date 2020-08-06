Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Inabata & Co.,Ltd.    8098   JP3146000009

INABATA & CO.,LTD.

(8098)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inabata : Notice Concerning Announcement of Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 01:04am EDT

To whom it may concern:

August 6, 2020

Company name: Inabata & Co., Ltd.

Representative: Katsutaro Inabata, Director, President

(Stock code: 8098, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Koichi Noda, General Manager,

Financial Management Office

(TEL 03-3639-6421)

Notice Concerning Announcement of Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal

Year Ending March 31, 2021

Inabata & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby gives consolidated earnings forecasts and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, which were undetermined in the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)" announced on May 22, 2020 as follows.

1. Consolidated earnings forecasts

(1) Consolidated earnings forecasts for the six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Quarterly net profit

Quarterly net

profit per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Previous forecast (A)

-

-

-

-

-

Current forecast (B)

260,000

4,000

4,400

3,800

63.13

Difference (B-A)

-

-

-

-

-

Difference (%)

-

-

-

-

-

(Reference) Results of

six months ended

307,615

7,126

7,941

6,738

111.39

September 30, 2019

  1. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Previous forecast (A)

-

-

-

-

-

Current forecast (B)

550,000

9,500

10,000

8,500

141.20

Difference (B-A)

-

-

-

-

-

Difference (%)

-

-

-

-

-

(Reference) Results of

the fiscal year ended

600,312

13,229

14,211

11,415

188.82

March 31, 2020

(3) Reasons for Announcement

At the time the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)" was announced, it was difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and therefore, the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 was not yet determined. However, as economic activity in Japan and overseas is gradually resuming, we hereby announce that we have calculated the consolidated earnings forecast based on the projections available at this time.

With regard to the outlook for the future, although the impact of COVID-19 is different in each country in which we operate and its effects will linger during the fiscal year, there will be no sudden downturn in the economy as experienced in the first three months of the fiscal year, and we expect a gradual recovery in the economic environment in Japan and the rest of the world over the next few months up to the end of March, 2021.

With no prospect of an end to COVID-19, we expect that the environment for individual businesses will continue to be challenging. For the full year, we expect the negative impact to be particularly significant in the Plastics and Chemicals by segments in the Automotive, etc. by fields and Southeast Asia by region.

If it becomes necessary to revise the earnings forecast due to the impact of a re-emergence of COVID-19 looking forward, we will promptly disclose the information.

2. Dividend forecasts

Annual dividend

As of September 30, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Previous forecast

TBD

TBD

TBD

Revised forecast

20.00

33.00

53.00

Results of the fiscal year ended

20.00

33.00

53.00

March 31, 2020

(Reasons for Announcement)

As the consolidated earnings forecast had not yet been determined, the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 was also not yet determined at the time the "Summary of Consolidated Financial

Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)" was announced. However, in line with the above, we hereby announce the dividend forecast based on the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

(Note) The figures of the forecast presented above have been prepared based on information that was available as of the date of this news release, and the actual earnings figures may be different from the forecasted figures due to various future variables.

Disclaimer

Inabata & Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 05:01:53 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INABATA & CO.,LTD.
01:04aINABATA : Notice Concerning Announcement of Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Fore..
PU
05/19INABATA & CO.,LTD. : annual earnings release
03/30INABATA & CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/17POWERCELL SWEDEN PUBL : and Inabata & CO Ltd., sign exclusive distribution agree..
AQ
2019INABATA & CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019INABATA & CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018INABATA & CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018INABATA & CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017INABATA & CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017INABATA & CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 600 B 5 687 M 5 687 M
Net income 2020 11 415 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2020 23 408 M 222 M 222 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,25x
Yield 2020 4,49%
Capitalization 72 356 M 686 M 686 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 282
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart INABATA & CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Inabata & Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INABATA & CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Katsutaro Inabata Executive President & Representative Director
Kenichi Yokota Representative Director, Head-IR & Finance
Toyohiro Akao Representative Director & Head-Chemicals Division
Masahiro Sugiyama Director & Managing Executive Officer
Tomohiko Sato Director, Head-Personnel & Chemical Segment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INABATA & CO.,LTD.-26.66%686
LINDE PLC14.54%128 109
AIR LIQUIDE12.64%78 945
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-6.28%71 103
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS21.12%61 758
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY11.51%53 295
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group