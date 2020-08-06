Inabata : Notice Concerning Announcement of Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
To whom it may concern:
August 6, 2020
Company name: Inabata & Co., Ltd.
Representative: Katsutaro Inabata, Director, President
(Stock code: 8098, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries:
Koichi Noda, General Manager,
Financial Management Office
(TEL 03-3639-6421)
Notice Concerning Announcement of Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal
Year Ending March 31, 2021
Inabata & Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby gives consolidated earnings forecasts and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, which were undetermined in the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)" announced on May 22, 2020 as follows.
1. Consolidated earnings forecasts
(1) Consolidated earnings forecasts for the six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Quarterly net profit
Quarterly net
profit per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Previous forecast (A)
-
-
-
-
-
Current forecast (B)
260,000
4,000
4,400
3,800
63.13
Difference (B-A)
-
-
-
-
-
Difference (%)
-
-
-
-
-
(Reference) Results of
six months ended
307,615
7,126
7,941
6,738
111.39
September 30, 2019
Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Previous forecast (A)
-
-
-
-
-
Current forecast (B)
550,000
9,500
10,000
8,500
141.20
Difference (B-A)
-
-
-
-
-
Difference (%)
-
-
-
-
-
(Reference) Results of
the fiscal year ended
600,312
13,229
14,211
11,415
188.82
March 31, 2020
(3) Reasons for Announcement
At the time the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)" was announced, it was difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and therefore, the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 was not yet determined. However, as economic activity in Japan and overseas is gradually resuming, we hereby announce that we have calculated the consolidated earnings forecast based on the projections available at this time.
With regard to the outlook for the future, although the impact of COVID-19 is different in each country in which we operate and its effects will linger during the fiscal year, there will be no sudden downturn in the economy as experienced in the first three months of the fiscal year, and we expect a gradual recovery in the economic environment in Japan and the rest of the world over the next few months up to the end of March, 2021.
With no prospect of an end to COVID-19, we expect that the environment for individual businesses will continue to be challenging. For the full year, we expect the negative impact to be particularly significant in the Plastics and Chemicals by segments in the Automotive, etc. by fields and Southeast Asia by region.
If it becomes necessary to revise the earnings forecast due to the impact of a re-emergence of COVID-19 looking forward, we will promptly disclose the information.
2. Dividend forecasts
Annual dividend
As of September 30, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Previous forecast
TBD
TBD
TBD
Revised forecast
20.00
33.00
53.00
Results of the fiscal year ended
20.00
33.00
53.00
March 31, 2020
(Reasons for Announcement)
As the consolidated earnings forecast had not yet been determined, the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 was also not yet determined at the time the "Summary of Consolidated Financial
Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)" was announced. However, in line with the above, we hereby announce the dividend forecast based on the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.
(Note) The figures of the forecast presented above have been prepared based on information that was available as of the date of this news release, and the actual earnings figures may be different from the forecasted figures due to various future variables.
