Inabata : Notice Concerning Announcement of Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen Previous forecast (A) - - - - - Current forecast (B) 550,000 9,500 10,000 8,500 141.20 Difference (B-A) - - - - - Difference (%) - - - - - (Reference) Results of the fiscal year ended 600,312 13,229 14,211 11,415 188.82 March 31, 2020

(3) Reasons for Announcement

At the time the "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)" was announced, it was difficult to reasonably estimate the impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and therefore, the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 was not yet determined. However, as economic activity in Japan and overseas is gradually resuming, we hereby announce that we have calculated the consolidated earnings forecast based on the projections available at this time.

With regard to the outlook for the future, although the impact of COVID-19 is different in each country in which we operate and its effects will linger during the fiscal year, there will be no sudden downturn in the economy as experienced in the first three months of the fiscal year, and we expect a gradual recovery in the economic environment in Japan and the rest of the world over the next few months up to the end of March, 2021.

With no prospect of an end to COVID-19, we expect that the environment for individual businesses will continue to be challenging. For the full year, we expect the negative impact to be particularly significant in the Plastics and Chemicals by segments in the Automotive, etc. by fields and Southeast Asia by region.

If it becomes necessary to revise the earnings forecast due to the impact of a re-emergence of COVID-19 looking forward, we will promptly disclose the information.

2. Dividend forecasts