INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP

(IAG)
British Airways parent company considering legal challenge to UK quarantine rules

06/05/2020 | 05:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

The owner of British Airways is considering launching a legal challenge against the UK's looming quarantine plan, its chief executive said, warning that the new rules would torpedo its return to flying in July.

Willie Walsh, the chief executive of IAG, told Sky News on Friday there had been no consultation with the industry prior to the rule change, and he was reviewing possible action with lawyers.

"I wrote to MPs (lawmakers) last night to say this initiative has in effect torpedoed our opportunity to get flying in July," Walsh said.

"We think it is irrational, we think it is disproportionate and we are giving consideration to a legal challenge to this legislation."

Walsh added that he expected other airlines to follow suit.

The quarantine rule states that from 8 June, those arriving in Britain from abroad need to stay at home for 14 days, deterring people from booking holidays in a huge setback for the embattled travel industry.

British Airways, along with rivals such as easyJet and Ryanair, had been hoping to resume flights in July after a three month period where most aircraft have been grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any legal challenge would be an escalation of the row with ministers after IAG and the head of British Airways declined to attend a meeting with the UK interior minister on Thursday.

British Airways also came under attack from lawmakers in parliament earlier this week over the 12,000 job cuts it is planning to make. It says it needs to axe staff as the travel market will be smaller after coronavirus.

Walsh told Sky News that no decisions had been made on the redundancies yet and urged unions to attend consultation meetings over the job cuts. IAG also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 7.85% 900.64 Delayed Quote.-41.52%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 11.19% 320.3 Delayed Quote.-53.89%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.35% 12.785 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
Financials
Sales 2020 11 584 M 13 170 M 13 170 M
Net income 2020 -2 951 M -3 355 M -3 355 M
Net Debt 2020 13 301 M 15 121 M 15 121 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 366 M 7 204 M 7 237 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 64 642
Free-Float 74,3%
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,98 €
Last Close Price 3,20 €
Spread / Highest target 64,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-53.89%7 204
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-44.63%20 568
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.24%15 748
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.04%12 348
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-55.61%11 356
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.19%8 575
