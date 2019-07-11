Log in
Apple supplier Japan Display secures bailout after funding shortfall

07/11/2019 | 10:25pm EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc said on Friday that a group led by Chinese investment firm Harvest Group had formally secured additional funding for a previously announced 80 billion yen (£589 million) bailout plan for the screen maker.

Harvest would increase its investment, included a $100 million investment from a JDI customer, Japan Display said. A source previously said that customer was Apple Inc.

The Japanese company said it planned to hold a shareholders meeting on Aug. 29 to formalise the bailout plan.

Apple's recent shift away from liquid-crystal displays (LCDs) has triggered a funding crunch for Japan Display, which depended on the U.S. smartphone maker for 60.6% of its revenue in the last financial year ended March.

Harvest has been leading a consortium to keep Japan Display afloat, but Taiwanese screen maker TPK Holding Co Ltd and financial firm CGL Group dropped out of the process in June.

Japan Display also said that Hong Kong-based activist investor Oasis Management, already part of the bailout consortium, has offered to extend more financing if currency fluctuations result in a shortfall.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Stephen Coates)
