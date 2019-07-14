JetBlue : Celebrates this Bastille Day with French Flair by Announcing Start Date and Seats on Sale for New Caribbean Service to Guadeloupe

Flights Between New York-JFK and the French Caribbean Archipelago Will Take Off February 1, 2020

In Celebration of Bastille Day – July 14 – JetBlue is Offering an Intro Fare of Just $147 One Way from the U.S. to Guadeloupe

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced the airline is celebrating Bastille Day with seats now on sale to Guadeloupe in the French Caribbean. JetBlue will expand the airline’s leadership position in the Caribbean and Latin America with new service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Guadeloupe’s Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport (PTP) (a). Roundtrip flights will operate three times per week on Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays starting February 1, 2020.

To celebrate JetBlue’s new service and in honor of Bastille Day, France’s National Day – marked each year on July 14 to commemorate a key milestone in the French Revolution in 1789 – JetBlue is offering an introductory fare of $147 one-way (b).

“A long-time favorite getaway spot for French and other Western Europeans travelers, we can’t wait to introduce our JetBlue customers to this unique corner of the Caribbean,” said Andrea Lusso, director route planning, JetBlue. “And as the only airline to serve Guadeloupe from the northeastern United States, JetBlue adds yet another, unique destination to our growing route map.”

Seen from above, the two main islands of Guadeloupe form the shape of butterfly wings. On the west side, Basse-Terre is set on a volcano range, topped by La Soufrière at the heart of dense tropical forests. The rainforest-covered mountain range form part of a national park, which includes many hiking trails. To the east, just across the narrow la Rivière Salée, Grande-Terre is set on a vast limestone plateau bordered by perfect beaches, turquoise lagoons which share the coastline with amazing surfing spots and unforgettable landscapes. The smaller, but equally beautiful islands of Marie Galante, Les Saintes and La Désirade are just a short ferry ride from the main islands.

Culturally, the Guadeloupe Islands are bound together by a rich ethnic diversity that characterizes their folklore, language, music and beliefs. A land of many influences -- African, European, Indian, American and the Far East -- the Guadeloupe archipelago has a multi-faceted identity where Indian rites, African memory and the rule of the 17th century colonists are part of everyday life.

“JetBlue’s new air service to Guadeloupe was highly anticipated by New Yorkers and Guadeloupeans,” said Ary Chalus, President of the Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board. “We will be celebrating the new route in New York with brand ambassador Willy Monfret and JetBlue during Pinknic – the annual rosé Pinknic and music festival July 19-20 – and again when the winter inaugural flight takes off during the heat of our legendary three-month Carnival season.”

To continue the celebration beyond Bastille Day, Guadeloupe Islands Tourist Board will celebrate the new JetBlue route at New York’s two-day Pinknic event with a special pop-up event and prize tent. Pinknic features delightful wines complemented with delicious food prepared by local chefs, as well as entertainment from world-renowned bands and DJs.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe (PTP)

On Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays Beginning February 1, 2020

JFK - PTP Flight #2205 PTP - JFK Flight #2206 7:00 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. 1:40 p.m. – 5:20 p.m.

JetBlue will operate Guadeloupe service using its Airbus A320 aircraft offering the airline's award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (b); free Fly-Fi, the fastest broadband internet in the sky (c); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; free, live DIRECTV® programming and 100+ channels of SiriusXM® radio at every seat.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers a year to 100+ cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.

(a.) Subject to receipt of government operating authority.

(b.) Blue fare shown. Fares are base fares only, must be purchased by 07/15/19 (the earlier of 11:59 PM ET or local) for flights from New York (JFK) to Guadeloupe (PTP) on Monday and Wednesday only between 02/01/2020 – 03/30/2020 (blackout dates 02/12/2020 – 02/17/2020). Fares will be higher for flights from PTP due to higher government taxes/fees Fare is subject to limited availability; may not be available on all days or all flights; may change without notice; is valid for new bookings only; must be purchased at time of reservation; and is one-way, nonstop (except as otherwise noted), nonrefundable and nontransferable. Fares not available for purchase via Online Travel Agencies Orbitz, Travelocity, Expedia, Hotwire, CheapTickets, LowestFare or Priceline. Taxes and fees apply to Award Flights, are the responsibility of the customer, and will vary based on your departure and destination cities. The amount of taxes and fees required for an Award Flight is listed next to the applicable point requirement and is subject to change as required by law. View details on government taxes and fees. Checked Baggage Allowance/Fees: For Blue fares, first checked bag is $30 and second bag is $40. For Blue Plus, first checked bag is included and second bag is $35. For Blue Flex fares, two checked bags are included. Additional Baggage Terms (all fares): Additional bags (over two) are $150 each. Weight and size limits and exceptions for itineraries including flights operated or marketed by other airlines also apply. Fares do not include fees for oversized, overweight or extra baggage or other fees for products/services sold separately. View baggage fees and other optional services and fees. Change/Cancellation Fees: All reservations made one week or more prior to a flight's departure may be cancelled without penalty up to 24 hours after the reservation is made. Changes and cancellations made 60 days or more prior to departure date: Blue and Blue Plus: $75 per person fee plus difference in fare. Blue Flex: difference in fare only for changes. Changes and cancellations made less than 60 days from departure date: Blue and Blue Plus: fares under $100, $75 per person plus difference in fare; fares between $100 and $149.99, $100 per person plus difference in fare; and fares of $150 or more, $150 per person plus difference in fare. Blue Flex: difference in fare only. View Change/Cancel fees information. Additional Change/Cancellation Terms (all fares): For changes, there may be a fare adjustment. Cancellations receive JetBlue travel credit, valid for one year. Changes/cancellations must be made prior to scheduled departure (otherwise all money for fare is forfeited. Proper documentation required for boarding. Flight terms and conditions apply.

(c.) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

(d.) Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190714005030/en/