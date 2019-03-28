LiveRamp : Collaborates with Marketo to Deliver Personalized and Seamless Digital Experiences

Marketo Customers Now Able to Leverage IdentityLink™ to Connect First-Party Data to Digital Advertising Efforts

LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP) – a leading identity platform for powering exceptional experiences – today announced its partnership with Marketo, an Adobe company, to leverage IdentityLink™ from within Marketo. Starting today, Marketo users can connect their first-party customer data to the broader digital advertising ecosystem, enabling marketers to create more precise and secure target lists. Through this integration, Marketo and LiveRamp come together to advance the evolution and convergence of marketing and advertising technology, and to deliver more consistent brand experiences across channels for consumers.

“As people-based marketing tactics continue to gain favorability among marketers, the role of first-party data has become even more critical,” said Scott Howe, CEO of LiveRamp. “Marketo customers can securely leverage their unique Marketo data for activation across online advertising channels through IdentityLink, improving the relevancy of one-to-one customer interactions in the digital ecosystem.”

Howe adds, “We’ve always envisioned IdentityLink as a tool to help bridge LiveRamp’s capabilities across the traditionally siloed martech and adtech ecosystems, and now this is the realization of that vision.”

In addition to delivering omnichannel marketing benefits to small- and medium-sized B2C brands, B2B brands, and agencies, this type of integration is an example of a model that LiveRamp hopes to replicate as it builds out partnerships in new customer experience verticals.

“Marketo customers value ease-of-use when it comes to activating data across all channels,” said Todd Watts, global head of services and partners, Marketo. “By layering a people-based identity graph over our UI and tying it to a statement of record, we can create a single, centralized, secure identity that can be used for more accurate people- and account-based targeting and true closed-loop measurement.”

This Marketo integration is powered by an IdentityLink API, which allows marketing technology providers to build on top of LiveRamp identity solutions, therefore bridging the gap between disparate data sources. Marketo has customized its platform to incorporate LiveRamp’s identity graph so that their customers can activate their data in multiple media channels.

More information on LiveRamp and Marketo’s partnership can also be found here: [https://launchpoint.marketo.com/launchpoint-labs/marketo-liveramp].

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. LiveRamp IdentityLink™ connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with the brands and products they love. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

