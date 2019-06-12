Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Morgan Stanley    MS

MORGAN STANLEY

(MS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Morgan Stanley : wants majority stake in Chinese joint venture - CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 06:08pm EDT
James P. Gorman, chairman & CEO of Morgan Stanley, testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley wants to obtain majority ownership of a joint venture in China, but regulators there have not signed off on the idea, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley, the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets, has a mutual funds joint venture in China called Morgan Stanley Huaxin Fund Management Co, as well as a securities joint venture with Huaxin Securities. In April, the bank became the largest shareholder in the funds venture, but remains a minority owner.

Gorman did not identify which venture he was referring to.

"China is, I think, the only country in the world where we do business (and) don't have 50% or more ownership of our business," Gorman said at the International Economic Forum of the Americas in Montreal. "That is unacceptable."

China has historically prevented foreign investors from becoming too powerful in its markets. That stance softened recently, with Beijing allowing foreign financial institutions to expand their presence onshore, but some Western companies have complained that progress is too slow.

Gorman said he recently spent time with regulators in China, seeking authority for Morgan Stanley to acquire a majority stake in one of its joint ventures.

Although they were open to the discussion, the broader trade war between the United States and China is hurting business ties and threatening to destabilize both countries' economies, Gorman said.

"There’s a hardening of attitudes on both sides," he said.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

By Allison Lampert

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MORGAN STANLEY
06:08pMORGAN STANLEY : wants majority stake in Chinese joint venture - CEO
RE
01:21aMORGAN STANLEY : A Fed rate cut might not work this time
AQ
06/11MORGAN STANLEY : rates WPL as Equal-weight
AQ
06/11MORGAN STANLEY : Capital Partners Acquires Impact Fitness
DJ
06/11MORGAN STANLEY : Capital Partners Completes Investment in Impact Fitness
BU
06/10MORGAN STANLEY : rates ORG as Equal-weight
AQ
06/10MORGAN STANLEY : F3Logic LLC Purchases Shares of 9,327 First Trust Nasdaq Cybers..
AQ
06/07Swiss Re Plans London Listing for Closed-Book Life Insurance Business
DJ
06/06MORGAN STANLEY : rates CSL as Equal-weight
AQ
06/06MORGAN STANLEY : Study Finds that Financial Wellness Is an Opportunity to Reduce..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 40 332 M
EBIT 2019 11 127 M
Net income 2019 8 186 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 8,58
P/E ratio 2020 7,92
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,73x
Capitalization 71 831 M
Chart MORGAN STANLEY
Duration : Period :
Morgan Stanley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MORGAN STANLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 53,4 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Patrick Gorman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Colm Kelleher President
Jonathan M. Pruzan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bjarne Stroustrup Managing Director-Technology
Katy L. Huberty Managing Director-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MORGAN STANLEY10.14%68 517
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP16.57%67 018
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)3.18%55 576
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY31.73%32 858
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD144.66%22 157
HUATAI SECURITIES19.57%20 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About