Nintendo Co., Ltd    7974   JP3756600007

Nintendo's Head For U.S. to Exit After Long Stint -- WSJ

02/22/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Patrick Thomas

Nintendo Co. said Thursday that Reggie Fils-Aimé, its longtime president of the U.S. division, is retiring in April.

Mr. Fils-Aimé came to Nintendo of America in 2003 serving in the company's sales and marketing department and became its president and operating chief in May 2006. His last day is April 15.

The Japanese videogame publisher credited Mr. Fils-Aimé with expanding the reach of some of its most popular products in the U.S. such as its Wii Sports and Wii Fit games.

Succeeding Mr. Fils-Aimé is Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's current senior vice president of sales and marketing, who also shares the same last name as the company's iconic "Mario" brand villain. Mr. Bowser came to Nintendo in 2015 and previously served as an executive with Electronic Arts Inc. and worked at Procter & Gamble Co. in various sales leadership roles.

Mr. Bowser led the marketing efforts of the company's signature Switch videogame console, which has sold more than 32 million units, a pace on par with other hit consoles including Nintendo's own Wii system and Sony Corp's PlayStation 4. In January, the company said it sold more than nine million units of its Switch console in its final quarter of 2018 but forecast weaker performance to begin this year, surprising analysts who said the outlook might be too conservative.

Last October, The Wall Street Journal reported that Nintendo plans to release a new version of its Switch videogame console next year to maintain the sales momentum of the device.

In prepared remarks, Mr. Fils-Aimé joked that his departure isn't "game over" for him.

"Instead 'leveling up' to more time with my wife, family and friends," Mr. Fils-Aimé said in a statement.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRONIC ARTS -1.79% 96.86 Delayed Quote.30.48%
LONDON COFFEE -1.07% 1765 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NINTENDO CO., LTD 0.78% 29905 End-of-day quote.5.26%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.50% 99.78 Delayed Quote.7.14%
