Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

A year after arrest, Ghosn seeks trial date, access to evidence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn leaves the Tokyo Detention House in April

A year after his arrest, Nissan ex-Chairman Carlos Ghosn remains stuck in Tokyo under stringent bail conditions and without a trial date as he seeks access to a trove of Nissan emails and other evidence to fight charges of financial misconduct.

His lawyers have asked a court to grant access to 6,000 pieces of evidence collected from Nissan Motor Co Ltd such as electronic communications, which they say is crucial for a fair trial, showed an Oct. 4 court filing seen by Reuters.

The once-feted executive has spent 129 days in detention since his arrest shortly after his private jet touched down at a Tokyo airport on Nov. 19, 2018. He faces four charges - which he denies - including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East.

Nissan sacked Ghosn, saying its internal investigations revealed misconduct ranging from understating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $5 million (£3.9 million) of Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest.

An earlier court ruling allowed prosecutors to hand back evidence to Nissan during pretrial wrangling over witnesses and evidence similar to the U. S. discovery process.

If prosecutors are "given the freedom to unilaterally delete the collected evidence and return it to relevant parties, this is equivalent to granting the investigative agencies the right to destroy evidence," showed the filing to the Tokyo District Court.

The lawyers also asked the court to rescind the earlier ruling, saying some evidence could be erased by Nissan to protect confidential business information.

They argued the "ruling deprives Mr. Ghosn of his right to receive a fair public trial by an impartial court", as it enabled prosecutors to view and use the evidence and withhold it from the defence.

Prosecutors are not required to hand over all evidence they or the police gather during investigations unless ordered by the court, unlike in the U.S. discovery process where prosecutors and defence lawyers disclose the evidence they intend to present in court.

A spokeswoman for the Tokyo prosecutors' office said the office could not comment on individual cases. A Nissan spokeswoman declined to comment.

Ghosn's lawyers have also asked the court to dismiss all charges against him, accusing prosecutors of colluding with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him to block any takeover of the automaker by French alliance partner Renault, of which Ghosn was also chairman.

"Tokyo prosecutors have repeatedly and systematically denied Mr. Ghosn fundamental rights of due process and turned the presumption of innocence on its head," Ghosn's legal team said in a statement to mark the anniversary of his arrest.

As well as a defence team of four attorneys in Japan led by Junichiro Hironaka, known as the Razor, Ghosn hired nine other lawyers in Europe and the United States to help prepare for a trial they estimate may not start until April at the earliest.

In Japan, suspects who deny charges brought against them are often detained for long periods and subject to intense questioning without a lawyer present, a system some observers have criticised as "hostage justice".

Japan's prosecutors have repeatedly dismissed that criticism, saying Ghosn has been treated well and in accordance with the law.

By Naomi Tajitsu and Tim Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.20% 498 End-of-day quote.-12.94%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.12% 680.7 End-of-day quote.-20.49%
RENAULT 1.21% 44.05 Real-time Quote.-20.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
05:12aA year after arrest, Ghosn seeks trial date, access to evidence
RE
11/18California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emission..
RE
11/18NISSAN MOTOR : recalls nearly 400,000 vehicles over braking system defect (Nov. ..
RE
11/17NISSAN MOTOR : Renault to have CEO shortlist soon but not in rush - Sueddeutsche..
RE
11/15NISSAN MOTOR : to recall 450,000 vehicles due to brake fluid leak
AQ
11/15Renault's Delbos vies for CEO post as hunt narrows
RE
11/15NISSAN MOTOR : Fire danger causes Nissan to recall over 450,000 vehicles
AQ
11/14Ferrexpo appoints Roman Palyvoda acting CFO
RE
11/13Philippines' Ayala Corp to invest over $200 million in Myanmar's Yoma Group
RE
11/13Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 10 576 B
EBIT 2020 145 B
Net income 2020 122 B
Debt 2020 6 342 B
Yield 2020 3,26%
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 2 664 B
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 734,74  JPY
Last Close Price 680,70  JPY
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasuhiro Yamauchi President, CEO, COO & Director
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Hiroshi Karube Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Hiroto Saikawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-20.49%24 532
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.80%204 682
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.65%97 729
DAIMLER AG9.41%59 583
BMW AG3.51%52 325
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.48%52 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group