Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Northern Superior Resources Inc.    SUP   CA6658043089

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.

(SUP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Superior Resources : Change to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 06:45pm EST
(705) 525- 0992
(705) 525- 7701

NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.

1351C Kelly Lake Road, Unit 7

Sudbury, Ontario, Canada

P3E 5P5

Tel:

Fax:

NEWS RELEASE - For Immediate Release

Northern Superior Resources Inc. - Change to Board of Directors

Sudbury, Ontario - (December 4, 2019) - Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior") (TSXV:SUP) advises that Mr. Arthur Murdy has tendered his resignation as a director of Northern Superior, effective December 4th, 2019 so that he may focus his efforts on other business interests.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of the Company states: "Art has been a valued member of Northern Superior's board of directors since 2016 and has made numerous contributions to the company during that time. Speaking on behalf of the entire Company, I wish to extend our thanks to Art for his years of service."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a junior exploration company exploring for gold in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Company is currently focused on exploring its Lac Surprise property in Québec and its TPK property in Ontario. Northern Superior also has a number of other 100% owned properties in Ontario and Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

For more information, please visit www.nsuperior.comor contact:

Thomas F. Morris, President and CEO

Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Tel: (705) 525 -0992

Forward Looking Statement:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these

Northern Superior Press Release, December 4, 2019

forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Northern Superior Press Release, December 4, 2019

Disclaimer

Northern Superior Resources Inc. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 23:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCE
11/27NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Resumes Control over Its 100% Owned Ti-Pa-Haa-Kaa-..
AQ
11/26NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : RESUMES CONTROL OVER ITS 100% OWNED TI-PA-HAA-KAA-..
PU
11/19NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : And neskantaga first nation extend early explorati..
PU
10/24NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Completes Lac Surprise Drill Program, Testing Alon..
AQ
10/23NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Completes lac surprise drill program, testing alon..
PU
09/10NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Initiates core drill program, lac surprise propert..
PU
08/15NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Initiates drill targeting exercise, lac surprise p..
AQ
08/14NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Initiates drill targeting exercise, lac surprise p..
PU
07/17NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Completes drone-supported magnetic survey, lac sur..
AQ
07/16NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES : Completes drone-supported magnetic survey, lac sur..
PU
More news
Chart NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Findlay Morris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Perron Chairman
Jeannine P. M. Webb Chief Financial Officer
Arthur Murdy Independent Director
Andrew E. M. Farncomb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN SUPERIOR RESOURCES INC.-72.00%2
BHP GROUP10.34%122 038
RIO TINTO PLC11.92%92 312
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.35%32 359
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.10%20 202
SOUTH32-22.69%8 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group