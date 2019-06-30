Log in
Odfjell SE names the world's largest and most efficient stainless steel chemical tankers

06/30/2019

A milestone is reached in Odfjell’s history as the company officially names its next generation of chemical tankers today, July 1st. When the ships are delivered to the fleet, these vessels will be the world’s largest stainless steel chemical tankers, taking Odfjell to a new level of capacity, efficiency, and eco-friendly operations.

Odfjell has undertaken a major fleet renewal program through measures such as pool cooperation, redelivery of older tonnage and chartering of new ships, and today, a historic marker for the most extensive project of them all: four new 49,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers, out of a total order of six vessels.   

“Our renewal initiatives and investments ensure that we have an optimal fleet composition, equipped to meet our customers’ needs in coming years – safely and efficiently. We are very excited about this design, which will significantly lower our unit cost while at the same time reducing our environmental footprint”, said Kristian Mørch, CEO.

At any given time, Odfjell has a versatile fleet composed of about 80 chemical tankers trading around the world. These ships carry some 600 different chemicals and liquids which are used to produce a multitude of products we depend on in our everyday life; from phones and PC's to medicines, fabrics and cooking oil.

The four newbuilds are tailor-made for Odfjell’s core objective: to transport and handle each of these unique chemicals in the safest, most efficient, eco-friendly way. Over the years, Odfjell has done extensive in-house research and made heavy investments to reduce emissions, resulting in a solid 30% increase in energy efficiency since 2009.

The first of the new chemical tankers is expected to enter the fleet in late July, with the next three being delivered successively at three-month intervals.

When all renewal initiatives are implemented, Odfjell will boast one of the world’s most eco-friendly and modern fleets, spearheaded by these four new, highly advanced ships.


Naming Ceremony

The naming ceremonies for the two vessels take place on the building site at the Hudong-Zhonghua yard in China, starting at 10:00 local time, Monday July 1st. Representatives from Odfjell management and site team, the yard, customers and partners attend the formal event at where the ships are officially named.  


Contact

For more information and material, please visit Odfjell.com or contact Communications Manager Anngun Dybsland at media@odfjell.com, tel. +47 41 54 88 54.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 924 M
EBIT 2019 48,3 M
Net income 2019 -28,5 M
Debt 2019 1 045 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 4,88
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 261 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Verner Mørch Chief Executive Officer
Laurence Ward Odfjell Chairman
Harald Fotland Chief Operating Officer
Terje Iversen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Christine Rødsæther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODFJELL SE-12.88%261
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK12.63%24 963
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD24.26%8 087
HAPAG-LLOYD AG71.88%7 696
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-16.11%3 523
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPRTATN CO LTD46.17%3 354
