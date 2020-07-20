Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reach plc    TNI   GB0009039941

REACH PLC

(TNI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/20 11:35:07 am
68.8 GBX   -7.40%
09:39pREACH : UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic
RE
07/07British newspaper publisher Reach to cut 550 jobs
RE
07/02REACH PLC : half-yearly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reach : UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

British music magazine Q is folding after 34 years in business as the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a downturn in the media sector, forcing the publication to cease operations.

The monthly magazine's editor, Ted Kessler, announced its closure in a tweet on Monday, saying that the coronavirus pandemic hurt the magazine's business.

Q was the latest outlet in the media and publishing industry to be hit by the pandemic. British newspaper publisher Reach Plc and broadcaster BBC recently announced a series of job cuts.

"I must apologise profusely for my failure to keep Q afloat," Kessler said in an editor's letter for the final issue. "We've been a lean operation for all of my tenure, employing a variety of ways to help keep our head above water in an extremely challenging print market. Covid-19 wiped all that out."

The final issue will be published on July 28.

Germany-based Bauer Media Group, which is the parent company for Q, listed the music magazine for sale in May following a sharp decline in sales and advertising revenue during the pandemic.

Bauer Media said Modern Classics would also cease to operate as the company was unable to find new buyers for the two publications.

Founded in 1986 by music journalists Mark Ellen and David Hepworth, Q gained popularity with its long-form pieces on the British rock and alternative scenes.

English Indie band The Vaccines and musician Tim Burgess joined the chorus of the magazine's music-loving readers on social media expressing disappointment about its closure.

The upcoming final issue, titled "Adventures with legends 1986 to 2020," compiles some of the magazine's best interviews, including with David Bowie, Joni Mitchell and Prince.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHORUS LIMITED 0.54% 7.47 End-of-day quote.20.87%
REACH PLC -7.40% 68.8 Delayed Quote.-45.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on REACH PLC
09:39pREACH : UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemi..
RE
07/07British newspaper publisher Reach to cut 550 jobs
RE
07/02REACH PLC : half-yearly sales release
06/12Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
RE
06/11British companies seek extra time to plug ballooning pension gaps - sources
RE
05/07Daily Mirror owner predicts 'significant' hit this year from shutdowns
RE
04/06UK shares surge as slowing COVID-19 deaths calm mood
RE
04/06Mirror-owner Reach cuts wages, furloughs 20% staff
RE
03/26UK's Daily Mirror, Mail predict coronavirus financial hit
RE
03/26Daily Mirror, Mail predict coronavirus financial hit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 586 M 741 M 741 M
Net income 2020 90,4 M 114 M 114 M
Net cash 2020 20,4 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,29%
Capitalization 204 M 258 M 258 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 4 573
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart REACH PLC
Duration : Period :
Reach plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REACH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 131,67 GBX
Last Close Price 0,69 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24 609%
Spread / Average Target 19 038%
Spread / Lowest Target 13 708%
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Mullen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Chairman
Simon Jeremy Ian Fuller Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
David Thomas Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REACH PLC-45.53%276
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY42.18%7 623
NEWS CORPORATION-9.34%7 544
D. B. CORP LIMITED-41.86%182
REWORLD MEDIA SA-12.36%145
STAR MEDIA GROUP-27.84%59
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group