MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Reach plc    TNI   GB0009039941

REACH PLC

(TNI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/19 11:35:21 am
95 GBp   -0.84%
05:26pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:25pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09:01aEDF to Supply Electricity and Gas for Paris 2024 Olympic, Paralympic Games
DJ
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says enforcement is key to USMCA trade deal

11/19/2019 | 07:09pm EST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks ahead of a House vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump in Washington

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday an agreement with the Trump administration on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal can be reached if it is enforceable.

"We can reach an agreement on USMCA when the Trade Representative makes the new NAFTA agreement enforceable for America’s workers," Pelosi said in a joint statement with House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal after meeting with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who has been critical of the accord.

The White House has dismissed House Democrats' efforts to shore up enforcement of the trade agreement's labor and environmental provisions, which are key union concerns, as purely political.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 697 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 5,90 M
Yield 2019 6,74%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 281 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jim Mullen Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas Edward Tucker Prettejohn Chairman
Simon Jeremy Ian Fuller Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helen C. Stevenson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee Dale Ginsberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REACH PLC45.15%368
INFORMA PLC25.10%12 799
NEWS CORPORATION13.57%7 658
AXEL SPRINGER SE28.59%7 597
PEARSON PLC-28.43%6 784
SCHIBSTED12.63%6 438
