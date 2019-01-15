Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Shotspotter Inc    SSTI

SHOTSPOTTER INC (SSTI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 10:27:25 am
38.365 USD   -0.27%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ShotSpotter Named to the 2019 GovTech 100 List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 10:01am EST

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, today announced it has been selected to the GovTech 100 for the third consecutive year.  The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology magazine to recognize 100 companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies across the United States. 

“We are honored to be recognized three years in a row for our work in public safety by Government Technology magazine,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter.  “Our mission is to earn the trust of law enforcement to help them provide equal protection for all and strengthen the police-community relationship, ultimately reducing gun violence.” 

The ShotSpotter gunshot detection solution is deployed in more than 90 cities and the company recently announced availability of ShotSpotter® Missions™, a crime forecasting and patrol management software solution.

About ShotSpotter Inc.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by more than 90 cities.  ShotSpotter® Missions™ (formerly HunchLab) uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence.

For more media information for ShotSpotter, contact:
Media Contact:
Liz Einbinder 
ShotSpotter, Inc. 
+1 (510) 794-3147
leinbinder@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover
Liolios Group, Inc.
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@liolios.com

JoAnne Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

shotspotter logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHOTSPOTTER INC
10:01aShotSpotter Named to the 2019 GovTech 100 List
GL
01/02ShotSpotter to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on Januar..
GL
01/02SHOTSPOTTER : Man in police custody after double shooting incident in Hartford
AQ
2018SHOTSPOTTER, INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Other Ev..
AQ
2018MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : SST and SK hynix system ic Partner to Expand
AQ
2018ShotSpotter Sets December 2018 Financial Conference Schedule
GL
2018SHOTSPOTTER : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
2018SHOTSPOTTER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018SHOTSPOTTER, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
2018ShotSpotter Reports Record Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 34,5 M
EBIT 2018 -2,94 M
Net income 2018 -2,91 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 245,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 12,1x
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,01x
Capitalization 416 M
Chart SHOTSPOTTER INC
Duration : Period :
Shotspotter Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHOTSPOTTER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 53,4 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph O. Hawkins Senior Vice President-Operations
Alan R. Stewart Chief Financial Officer
Robert Leroy Showen Chief Scientist
Paul S. Ames Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHOTSPOTTER INC23.38%416
ORACLE CORPORATION6.95%172 914
SAP1.31%124 149
INTUIT4.22%53 238
SERVICENOW INC5.81%33 780
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.4.80%14 609
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.