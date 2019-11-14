SolarWinds : to Showcase Full IT Operations Portfolio at TechNet Indo-Pacific 2019

SolarWinds invites attendees to visit booth 505 for in-depth tech demonstrations and complimentary networking and training events

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at TechNet Indo-Pacific (TNIP) 2019, the largest event for the region’s defense forces, taking place November 19 – 21 in Honolulu, Hawaii. SolarWinds government experts will join discussion on the event’s theme, “Enabling a More Effective Combined Force Through Digital Modernization.” At the event, SolarWinds will showcase its full suite of IT management and monitoring solutions, demonstrating their ease of use, powerful capabilities, and ability to integrate and safeguard today’s modernized DoD systems.

Sponsored by AFCEA, TechNet Indo-Pacific brings together thousands of defense and government technology professionals to discuss regional defense issues in the Pacific Rim region, providing a unique environment for focused engagement to improve military IT operations.

“The DoD’s Digital Modernization Strategy clearly outlines how the military will maintain its competitive advantage by investing in innovative cloud, AI and cyber technologies,” said David Kimball, senior vice president, worldwide federal, state and local government, education, sales, SolarWinds. “For the sixth year in a row, the SolarWinds team is returning to TechNet Indo-Pacific to hear from our government customers and demonstrate our alignment with this new strategy.”

Visit SolarWinds at Booth 505

Join SolarWinds federal engineers and product experts at Booth 505 in the Exhibit Hall to learn about the SolarWinds comprehensive IT management software portfolio, including solutions for government networks, security, systems and applications, databases, ITSM, and more. Attendees can also pick up free SolarWinds gear and experience hands-on demonstrations of SolarWinds newest IT management and monitoring products, including:

Network With the SolarWinds Government Team at a Complimentary Reception

What: We’re excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary with you at our Networking Reception during TechNet Indo-Pacific this year. Please join us to receive a commemorative button and specialty cocktail at Fresco’s Hawaiian Village while supplies last! Attendees are invited to network with SolarWinds federal technical and business leadership team and learn how SolarWinds software is helping the Department of Defense and government and education customers change the way they manage and monitor their IT infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region. Complimentary cocktails and appetizers will be served.

When: Tuesday, November 19 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. HT

Where: Fresco Italian Restaurant (Hilton Hawaiian Village®)

Join SolarWinds Hawaii Technology Briefing (Tech Day)

What: Attendees will learn how to get the most from SolarWinds network, systems, applications, database, compliance, and security products with specific agency use cases. SolarWinds systems engineers will provide a deep dive into technical details and share best practices on compliance and reporting. The free, interactive session will offer client-specific recommendations. Full event details and a complete list of topics are on the SolarWinds event page. To RSVP, click here.

When: Friday, November 22 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. HT

Friday, November 22 from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. HT Where: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, South Pacific Ballroom

SolarWinds Solutions for Government

Pricing for SolarWinds software is available on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule, CHESS ITES-SW, and other contract vehicles.

U.S. Government certifications and approvals include Common Criteria, DoDIN APL, Army CoN, and Navy DADMS. Technical Requirements include FIPS compatibility, DISA STIGs, and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST ® ).

). SolarWinds also has hundreds of built-in automated compliance reports to meet the requirements of major auditing authorities, including DISA STIG, FISMA, NIST, and more.

The SolarWinds THWACK® online user community provides a number of out-of-the-box compliance report templates, available to download for free, designed to help users prepare for an inspection. THWACK also provides information on Smart Card and Common Access Card (CAC) product support.

For more product and GSA pricing information, and for a fully functional free trial of all above products, visit the SolarWinds Government Solutions page.

Additional Resources

Connect with SolarWinds

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software. Our products give organizations worldwide—regardless of type, size, or complexity—the power to monitor and manage their IT services, infrastructures, and applications; whether on-premises, in the cloud, or via hybrid models. We continuously engage with technology professionals—IT service and operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed services providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face in maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures and applications. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to solve well-understood IT management challenges in the ways technology professionals want them solved. Our focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for network and IT service management, application performance, and managed services. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

