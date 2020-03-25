SP Plus Corporation Enters into Enhanced Premier Group Purchasing Agreement with Acurity

Log in
03/25/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

CHICAGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced the award of an enhanced group purchasing agreement with Acurity, Inc., a New York-based regional group purchasing organization in the healthcare category, which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Premier, Inc. in February 2020.

Effective April 1, 2020, the new agreement designates SP+ as Acurity’s contracted supplier for parking and transportation operations, including parking management, valet, patient transport, shuttle and a variety of other related mobility services.

“We’re excited to have an opportunity to work with SP+ and to provide its quality management services to our membership in creative value propositions that best meet our members’ needs, whether in a traditional and cost-effective management structure, a guaranteed savings offer or a revenue enhancing construct. SP+ has demonstrated the kind of flexibility that leads to success in my demanding market,” commented Bob Karcher, Vice President, Contracting Services for Acurity.

SP+’s new regional agreement with Acurity is an extension of its national agreement with Premier, the GPO’s parent company, which was executed in September 2019. Under the regional agreement, SP+ is able to offer unique value and services which are specific to the needs of Acurity members.

“More than any other time, the spotlight is now on the healthcare industry. We’re looking forward to enhancing the patient experience while helping to effectively optimize operations for Acurity’s 300 acute care hospital members through our wide-range of parking, transportation and mobility services,” commented Steven Aiello, Chief Business Development Officer for SP+ Corporation.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.   

CONTACT: Jill Nagel
  Senior Communications Manager
  jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
