T Mobile US : Mobile Changes Wireless for Good … Again. Inroducing Magena Firs Responder

Today on Honoring the Nation’s First Responders Day, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO John Legere unveiled plans to thank first responders, introducing Magenta First Responder, the best discount in wireless for first responders and their families, with 50% off family lines. This is the same massive discount that military, veterans and their families get with T-Mobile’s industry-changing Magenta Military plan … an Un-carrier ‘thank you’ to those who serve. And, our nation’s heroes — state and local first responders, active duty military and veterans — can get 50% off the latest Samsung smartphones with bill credits for a limited time, saving them even more.

“At T-Mobile, we’re on an unrelenting mission to change wireless for good. With Magenta First Responder, we’ll put money right back in the pockets of our nation’s first responders and their families,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “Magenta Military forced AT&T and Verizon to respond and altogether created a wave of change that we estimate saves military families more than a billion dollars every year. This is what we do. We spark a reaction. And Magenta First Responder will do the same.”

Magenta Military Changed the Industry

The Un-carrier launched Magenta Military in April 2018, challenging the rest of the industry to follow. Two months later, Verizon increased their military discount. Four months later, AT&T jumped on the bandwagon. If every eligible military member or veteran signed up for one of these plans, that’s over $1 billion every year, back into the pockets of our nation’s military and their families. That’s changing wireless for good. Because thank you first responders for all you do every day.

Watch: A message of appreciation from T-Mobile employees

Major Savings for First Responders

With Magenta First Responder, a family of four can save up to $720 a year — and even more because the Un-carrier includes monthly taxes and fees — compared to Verizon’s first responder plans. And all Magenta First Responder and Magenta Military customers can get 50% off the latest Samsung devices, including the new Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ for a limited time. Simply buy a new phone on an interest-free Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) and have or activate a voice line on a qualified plan to get half-off via monthly bill credits. And, all these deals are available for first responder-owned small businesses with up to 12 lines, too.

A Connection in Even More Places

T-Mobile’s expanded network and most powerful signal has coverage in more places than ever before. The Un-carrier has invested billions to make that possible, and in just the last three years, T-Mobile added one million square miles of new coverage — an area the size of all 26 states east of the Mississippi River. And, the Un-carrier added 25,000 towers and cell sites and hired more than 3,000 engineers to support it all. The result is a network that now covers 326 million people, almost everyone in the country.

With 600 MHz, T-Mobile’s newest signal goes further and is more reliable, meaning customers get better coverage than before in rural areas and inside buildings. And, T-Mobile plans to launch nationwide 5G before the end of this year, covering 200 million people across the country and making T-Mobile the country’s first 5G network expected to deliver nationwide 5G coverage and service – an important foundation for broad and deep 5G for All from New T-Mobile.

T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network will be able to cover more people in more places and work indoors and out, unlike the competitors’ current 5G networks which can be blocked by things like walls, glass and leaves.

Magenta First Responder

With Magenta First Responder, our country’s state and local law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS personnel, and the small businesses they own can get 20% off the first line and 50% off up to five additional voice lines. It’s just $100 per month with AutoPay for a family of four with taxes and fees included. T-Mobile Magenta First Responder also includes Netflix on Us for families, the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, unlimited hotspot with 3GB high-speed data per month, unlimited free texting and data and low flat rate calling in 210+ countries and destinations worldwide with Simple Global AND weekly free stuff and discounts every T-Mobile Tuesday.

Magenta First Responder and the Samsung 50% off deal are available starting this Friday, November 1. To learn more about Magenta First Responder, visit t-mobile.com/firstresponders.

Limited time offers, subject to change. Magenta First Responder: Present verification at activation & re-verify when requested; otherwise your plan will become Magenta at an additional cost of up to $20/line per month. For eligible state & local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency response personnel, pensioned retirees, & parents, children, or spouses of first responders killed in the line of duty. Not available to federal employees. First responder must be account holder & maintain valid first responder line. Confirm your organization considers you eligible. At participating locations. Credit approval, deposit, $10 SIM card, and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. May not be combined with other promotions/discounts and features; existing customers who switch may lose certain benefits. Half Off Samsung: If you cancel your line before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop & remaining balance at full price is due; if cancelling your account, you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Verified status on eligible plan required. Note 10+ (256GB): $349.99 down + $31.25/mo x 24, pre-credit price: $1099.99. Allow 2 bill cycles. 5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas.

Important Additional Information

