TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(TATAGLOBAL)
Tata Consumer Products : focuses on strengthening brand portfolio and distribution as Sunil D'Souza joins as Managing Director & CEO

04/04/2020 | 01:46am EDT

Sunil Alaric D'Souza assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consumer Products on 4th April 2020.

Tata Consumer Products was formed in February 2020 following the merger of Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) and the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL). Sunil D'Souza, an engineering graduate and an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) brings in nearly three decades of experience working with some of the marquee brands in the country. He takes office as Tata Consumer Products pursues its plans to serve the aspirations of consumers across the country.

'It is an interesting time to be part of Tata Consumer Products' growth story. The Company has an impressive portfolio of brands, which play in categories with huge headroom for growth, and there are clear plans to further strengthen their position and reach. We will be focusing on leveraging synergies and our strong food & beverage platform to build a differentiated consumer products company.

The present situation in the country and across the world is unprecedented but I am confident that we will emerge stronger from these challenging times,' said Mr. D'Souza after assuming office.

Tata Consumer Products' bouquet of consumer brands include its iconic brands, such as Tata Tea, Tata Salt and Tetley, with a combined reach of over 200 million households in India. The Company has significant presence in the international beverages market. It intends to further build on the strong platform provided by its market leading positions in tea and salt by investing in R&D, branding, marketing, manufacturing and distribution to create a stronger and larger food and beverage platform.

About Tata Consumer Products Limited

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. It was formed after a de-merger of the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals Limited into Tata Global Beverages Limited, under a Scheme of Arrangement which was sanctioned by the Tribunal in January 2020, the Scheme is operational from February 7, 2020. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, and ready-to-eat offerings. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world and over 300 million servings of its beverage brands are consumed everyday across the globe. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand and Himalayan Natural Mineral Water. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt and Tata Sampann. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 200 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has an annual turnover of ~Rs. 10,000 cr and employs 2,200+ people in its branded business workforce. For more information, please visit www.tataconsumer.com

Disclaimer

Tata Global Beverages Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2020 05:45:16 UTC
