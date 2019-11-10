Log in
U City PCL    U   TH0329C10Z05

U CITY PCL

(U)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U City PCL : Reviewed financial performance Quarter 3 (F45)

11/10/2019 | 09:05pm EST

Headline:

Reviewed financial performance Quarter 3 (F45)

Security Symbol:

U

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

U CITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 3

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 3

For 9 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 September

30 September

Year

2019

2018

2019

2018

Profit (loss)

(39,982)

(389,555)

114,872

(695,518)

attributable to equity

holders of the

Company *

EPS (baht)

(0.044071)

(0.106343)

(0.08918)

(0.233539)

Type of report

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

Remark

The calculation of earnings per share for consolidated financial statements has also included the accrued dividend for preference shares.

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Miss. Piyaporn Phanchet)

Director

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

U City pcl published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 02:04:07 UTC
