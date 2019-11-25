Westpac Banking : CEO and Chairman Depart Amid Money-Laundering Probe

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Westpac Banking Corp.'s chief executive and chairman are stepping down as Australia's second-largest bank seeks to steady itself after being accused of breaching anti-money-laundering finance laws millions of times.

Bowing to shareholder pressure, the bank said Brian Hartzer will leave Monday after more than four years as CEO and managing director. Lindsay Maxsted, the chairman of almost eight years, will retire in the first half of 2020.

The high-profile departures are the latest in a string of cases that have rocked Australia's financial industry recently, pushing regulators to take a tougher stance on investigating and punishing companies.

Last week, the government's financial-intelligence agency accused Westpac of the biggest breach of the country's money-laundering and terrorism financing laws in history, with more than 23 million breaches that include failing to detect transfers that may have been used to facilitate child exploitation in Asia and failing to report in a timely way about $7.5 billion in international transfers.

The bank has accepted responsibility for the errors, though it has denied the agency's claim the breaches stemmed from executive indifference.

Mr. Maxsted on Tuesday said that after seeking feedback, including from shareholders, it became clear that board and management changes were in the best interest of Westpac.

Current Chief Financial Officer Peter King will take over as acting CEO from next week, and Mr. Maxsted said he had brought forward his retirement to allow an incoming chairman and the board to oversee the appointment of a permanent CEO.

Mr. King has been tasked with focusing on two immediate priorities, implementing the bank's response to the charges and to continue executing the bank's broader strategy, Mr. Maxsted said.

"We are determined to urgently fix these issues and lift our standards to ensure our anti-money-laundering and other financial crime prevention processes are industry leading," said Mr. Maxsted.

On Sunday, Westpac said it was doubling the number of people dedicated to financial crime to about 750 and had closed its LitePay international fund-transfer product. It was also taking steps including lifting standards for screening and cross-industry data sharing and investing in reducing the human impact of financial crime. As the issues raised by the financial-intelligence agency continue to be investigated, it also said it would withhold all or part of the short-term variable bonus for the full executive team and several people in its general management team.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre's case against Westpac is before the federal court. The agency is seeking penalties, with each individual breach potentially attracting a fine of up to 21 million Australian dollars (US$14.2 million).

"As CEO I accept that I am ultimately accountable for everything that happens at the bank. And it is clear that we have fallen well short of what the community expects of us, and we expect of ourselves," Westpac's Mr. Hartzer said.

The bank said Mr. Hartzer had been given 12 months' notice and would be paid his fixed pay but unvested bonus rewards would be forfeited and he wouldn't be eligible for a short-term bonus in the 2020 or 2021 financial years.

Separately, the bank also said longstanding director Ewen Crouch has opted not to seek re-election to the board. The bank didn't immediately respond to questions about why Mr. Crouch was leaving, and Mr. Maxsted said his legal experience and commercial knowledge had been invaluable to the bank.

Recent scandals have hit other big lenders across Australia.

In 2017, Commonwealth Bank of Australia's CEO agreed to resign after the bank was hit by allegations by the financial-intelligence agency of years of compliance breaches that had allowed its banking machines to be used for money laundering by drug dealers and other criminals. The bank, the country's biggest by market value, agreed to settle the case and pay an $A700 million fine, the biggest corporate civil penalty ever paid in Australia.

Last year, the CEO, chairman and several board members at AMP Ltd., Australia's largest wealth-management company, resigned after the company acknowledged it had misled regulators and been slow to compensate customers for fees charged for financial advice it didn't deliver. And early this year, the CEO and chairman of National Australia Bank Ltd. said they would step down after the pair were criticized in a judicial review that revealed numerous instances of misconduct across the country's financial industry.

