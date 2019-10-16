Log in
XERO LIMITED

(XRO)
Xero : 17/10/2019 - Xero and GreatSoft chosen as preferred software solution by RSM, an Australian top 10 accounting firm

10/16/2019 | 09:04pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero and GreatSoft chosen as preferred software solution by RSM, an Australian top 10 accounting firm

Partnership underscores Xero's growing presence in the enterprise space, follows GreatSoft deal

MELBOURNE, 17 OCTOBER, 2019 - Xero ,the global small business platform, today announced an agreement with RSM Australia (RSM) to move the national accounting firm's tax and compliance work onto Xero, marking the single biggest migration ever to Xero.

RSM's middle-market client base is one of the largest in Australia. The agreement with Xero covers RSM's 30 offices across the country and promises to bring Xero's cloud-based accounting solution to tens of thousands of RSM's clients.

The deal follows closely on the heels of Xero's Australian integration with cloud

practice-management solution GreatSoft ,which serves large accounting firms globally. The integration gives mid-tier and large firms a tool to manage their practice while offering advisers and their clients the benefits of Xero's platform. RSM will also adopt GreatSoft as it migrates to Xero.

"By combining GreatSoft and Xero, our business advisers can offer a seamless client experience across tax, compliance and other services while leveraging Xero's abilities in machine learning and automation to boost efficiency," said Dace Harris, national head of business advisory, RSM.

The move to Xero and GreatSoft gives RSM the freedom to choose the best applications for its internal workflows, as well as giving RSM's business clients access to over 800 third-party applications that integrate with Xero.

GreatSoft welcomed RSM as its biggest Australian customer. RSM is the nation's ninth-largest accounting firm by revenue.

"We look forward to working with RSM and Xero and are confident our partnership will ultimately deliver an improved experience for business clients across the country," said Brian Armstrong, GreatSoft CEO.

Trent Innes, managing director, Xero Australia and Asia, said he was delighted to welcome RSM as a partner.

"We know that a 100 percent cloud-based accounting solution benefits both businesses and their advisers," said Innes. "We look forward to a lasting partnership with RSM and helping them maximise their experience on the Xero platform."

ENDS

Media Contact

Amanda Purdie, Xero Australia +61 (437) 094 894

amanda.purdie@xero.com

About Xero

Born in the cloud,Xero is a beautiful, easy-to-use platform for small businesses and their advisers around the world. Xero provides its 1.8 million subscribers with connections to a thriving ecosystem of 800+ third-party apps and 200+ connections to banks and financial service providers. On the inaugural 2018 Financial Times FT1000 High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific list, Xero was the fastest growing tech company in the $200 million+ segment. Xero won 'Bookkeeping software of the year' from the Institute of Certified Bookkeepers UK in 2018, and was rated by Canstar Blue as the best accounting software in Australia from 2015-2018 and in New Zealand in 2019.

Disclaimer

Xero Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 01:03:02 UTC
