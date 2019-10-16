Xero : 17/10/2019 - Xero and GreatSoft chosen as preferred software solution by RSM, an Australian top 10 accounting firm

MEDIA RELEASE

Xero and GreatSoft chosen as preferred software solution by RSM, an Australian top 10 accounting firm

​Partnership underscores Xero's growing presence in the enterprise space, follows GreatSoft deal

MELBOURNE, 17 OCTOBER, 2019 - Xero​ ,​the global small business platform, today announced an agreement with RSM Australia (RSM) to move the national accounting firm's tax and compliance work onto Xero, marking the single biggest migration ever to Xero.

RSM's middle-market client base is one of the largest in Australia. The agreement with Xero covers RSM's 30 offices across the country and promises to bring Xero's cloud-based accounting solution to tens of thousands of RSM's clients.

The deal follows closely on the heels of Xero's Australian integration with cloud

practice-management solution GreatSoft​ ,​which serves large accounting firms globally. The integration gives mid-tier and large firms a tool to manage their practice while offering advisers and their clients the benefits of Xero's platform. RSM​ ​will also adopt GreatSoft as it migrates to Xero.

"By combining GreatSoft and Xero, our business advisers can offer a seamless client experience across tax, compliance and other services while leveraging Xero's abilities in machine learning and automation to boost efficiency," said Dace Harris, national head of business advisory, RSM.

The move to Xero and GreatSoft gives RSM the freedom to choose the best applications for its internal workflows, as well as giving RSM's business clients access to over 800 third-party applications that integrate with Xero.

GreatSoft welcomed RSM as its biggest Australian customer. RSM is the nation's ninth-largest accounting firm by revenue.