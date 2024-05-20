By Mary de Wet

Altria's e-cigarette arm NJOY has submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market a vaping device that has technology designed to prevent underage use.

The NJOY ACE 2.0 device incorporates access-restriction technology via Bluetooth connectivity to authenticate the user before unlocking the device, the company said Monday.

NJOY has filed a premarket tobacco product application, in which the company must demonstrate that marketing of a new tobacco product is appropriate for the protection of public health. If the FDA approves the application, NJOY can commercialize and market the ACE 2.0.

An earlier version of NJOY's ACE device already has marketing authorization from the FDA, the company said.

The company also re-submitted premarket tobacco product applications for Blueberry and Watermelon pod products that work exclusively with the NJOY ACE 2.0 device. NJOY previously received marketing denial orders for those products.

"NJOY believes these applications sufficiently address the FDA's concerns regarding underage use by both incorporating device age and identity-based access restriction and demonstrating that these restrictions are effective at preventing underage access in virtually all cases," the company said.

