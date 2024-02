Carlos Tavares is a Portuguese businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companies and holds the position of Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Stellantis NV and Chairman at Peugeot Citroën Automobiles SA (a subsidiary of Stellantis NV). Mr. Tavares is also on the board of Airbus SE and Airbus Holding SA and Chairman at Fondation PSA Peugeot Citroën. Mr. Tavares previously held the position of President of European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Chief Operating Officer of Renault SA, Director at Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Chairman & President for Nissan North America, Inc. (a subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.), General Manager-Micro Enterprise at Bed & Breakfast Association of Kentucky, Member-Managing Board at Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Chairman-Supervisory Board at Opel Automobile GmbH and Chairman-Management Board at Peugeot SA. Mr. Tavares received an undergraduate degree from École Centrale Paris.

Linked companies Stellantis Auto SAS Stellantis Auto SAS Motor Vehicles Consumer Durables Peugeot Citroën Automobiles SA engages in industry and motor trade services. It specializes in the design, development, maintenance, and repair of Peugeot and Citroën motor vehicles. The company was founded on February 11, 1999 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France. Chairman Stellantis España SL Stellantis España SL Motor Vehicles Consumer Durables Stellantis España SL, part of Stellantis NV, is a company headquartered in Figueruelas, Spain. The firm manufactures cars. Carlos Tavares is the current CEO of the firm. Chief Executive Officer