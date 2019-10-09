Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies.

Nissan demotes former chairman Ghosn's aide Nada

10/09/2019 | 09:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan car plant in Sunderland

(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd demoted senior vice president Hari Nada, a key whistleblower against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, after an internal investigation found no evidence against the executive.

The news comes a day after Japan's second-largest automaker named Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida as its next chief executive, picking an outsider who joined mid-career.

The company said the action was to enable Nada to focus on important tasks including the forthcoming legal action.

Nada, who was under pressure to leave the company following the pay scandal involving Ghosn, was named senior adviser overseeing special projects. He will report to acting Chief Executive Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi.

Nissan has been shaken by the arrest of Ghosn last year on allegations of financial misconduct, which he denies, and the more recent exit of previous CEO Hiroto Saikawa after he admitted to being improperly overpaid.

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K.L. in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.03% 654 End-of-day quote.-23.61%
