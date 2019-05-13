Log in
Carlos Ghosn

Birthday : 03/09/1954
Place of birth : Porto Velho - Brazil
Biography : Carlos Ghosn Bichara is a French businessperson who has been at the helm of 14 different companies.

Tokyo prosecutors detail Ghosn's alleged cash transfer in revised indictment - Kyodo

05/13/2019
Nissan logo is pictured during the media day for the Shanghai auto show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors have filed a request to revise the content of their indictment of Carlos Ghosn for aggravated breach of trust, providing further details on alleged cash transfers involving the former Nissan boss and a Saudi friend, Kyodo news reported.

Ghosn has been charged on several counts of financial misconduct and of allegedly enriching himself at Nissan Motor Co Ltd's expense. He has denied all charges against him.

The former chief of Nissan and alliance-partner Renault SA is currently free on a $4.5 million (3.4 million pounds) bail as he awaits trial. Under the bail conditions, Ghosn's movements and communications are closely monitored and restricted to prevent his fleeing the country and tampering with evidence.

Ghosn has said he is the victim of a boardroom coup, accusing former Nissan colleagues of "backstabbing", describing them as selfish rivals bent on derailing a closer alliance between the Japanese automaker and Renault, its top shareholder.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.84% 865.7 End-of-day quote.1.12%
RENAULT -2.44% 54.37 Real-time Quote.-0.33%
