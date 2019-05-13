Tokyo prosecutors detail Ghosn's alleged cash transfer in revised indictment - Kyodo

Ghosn has been charged on several counts of financial misconduct and of allegedly enriching himself at Nissan Motor Co Ltd's expense. He has denied all charges against him.

The former chief of Nissan and alliance-partner Renault SA is currently free on a $4.5 million (3.4 million pounds) bail as he awaits trial. Under the bail conditions, Ghosn's movements and communications are closely monitored and restricted to prevent his fleeing the country and tampering with evidence.

Ghosn has said he is the victim of a boardroom coup, accusing former Nissan colleagues of "backstabbing", describing them as selfish rivals bent on derailing a closer alliance between the Japanese automaker and Renault, its top shareholder.

