Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Henry

Age : 70
Public asset : 2,905,368 USD
Biography : David B. Henry is a businessperson who founded Peaceable Street Capital LLC and who has been the hea

Biden tax increase might not be so bad for big banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 06:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attends a Voter Mobilization Event in Cincinnati

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's plan to raise corporate taxes would have a modest impact on profits of big U.S. banks and probably not before 2022, analysts said.

Other aspects of Biden's plan, including tax credits for low and moderate income households and government spending on infrastructure, could lead to fewer loan losses and more lending revenue, they said.

    Banks were big beneficiaries of tax cuts under President Donald Trump, making a reversal seem ominous. But a second look at what might happen if Biden were to win the election and Democrats were to win control of the U.S. Senate suggests the pain might not be so bad.

    Biden's plan would raise the current 21% corporate rate to 28%, putting back only seven of the 14-point reduction enacted during the Trump administration.

    That seven-point hike would reduce big banks' earnings per share by a median of 7.4% based on 2021 estimates, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck.

For Wells Fargo & Co, the estimated hit would be 10.2% because the vast majority of its operations are in the United States. For Citigroup Inc, which gets a lot of revenue abroad, it would only be 6.5%.

Analysts do not think corporate tax rates will go as high as what Biden has proposed, even if Democrats gain control of Congress in a so-called "Blue Wave." The economy will be too fragile because of the coronavirus pandemic to enact much higher rates, they said.

"There could be reticence, especially with moderate Democrats, to hike taxes out of fear that any fiscal tightening would slow economic activity," said Issac Boltansky, director of policy research at Compass Point Research & Trading.

Biden's proposed 28% rate would also face arguments that the total corporate tax bill from federal, state and local levies would put U.S. companies at a disadvantage to global competitors that have lower rates, said Rohit Kumar, co-leader of PwC's national tax office in Washington.

A Democratic sweep might benefit banks in another way, by launching proposed infrastructure projects. That government money would flow through to businesses and their employees, making it easier for them to repay their loans, analysts said.

Big U.S. banks have put set aside more than $60 billion for potential loan losses since the pandemic started. If those losses do not materialize, the banks will be able to bring the money back into reported earnings.

More government infrastructure spending could also support demand for loans and increase inflation. Higher interest rates would lift bank revenue from loans and securities.

Combined, those factors could offset two-thirds of the 7.4% drag on bank earnings from a 28% corporate tax rate, Morgan Stanley's Graseck estimated.

There are many hypotheticals at play - if Biden wins, if Democrats take control of Congress, if various proposals pass as written - but bank shareholders have been concerned that lenders would lose the huge earnings benefit they gained from the 2017 tax cuts, analysts said.

Biden was leading Trump by 10 points, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this month.

Higher rates probably would not take effect until 2022, analysts said.

Democrats would first try to shore up the economy and pursue legislation on healthcare, racial injustice, wealth disparities and the environment before they would turn to reversing gains banks made under Trump, Washington policy experts said.

The history of tax bills back to 1986 shows they take time to move through the legislative process and that hikes almost always take effect in the future, Kumar said.

"It seems more likely it would be January 2022 than January 2021," he said.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michelle Price and Steve Orlofsky)

By David Henry


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.99% 43.87 Delayed Quote.-46.16%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 2.33% 23.2001 Delayed Quote.-57.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about David Henry
 
11:22aMASAYOSHI SON : Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth - SoftBank's Son
RE
06:34aDAVID HENRY : Biden tax increase might not be so bad for big banks
RE
02:17aALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 1Q Sales Fell; Sees Return to Growth in 2nd Half
DJ
10/21JAMES PACKER : Australia's Crown Resorts nixes agreements with founder Packer
RE
10/21ELON MUSK : Can Tesla hit 2020 delivery goal? Investors watch for Musk steer
RE
10/20SCOTT SHEFFIELD : Shale producer Pioneer Natural to buy rival Parsley for $4.5 billion in all-stock deal
RE
10/20SCOTT SHEFFIELD : Pioneer Natural Resources to Buy Parsley Energy for $4.5 Billion--2nd Update
DJ
10/20ALESSANDRO PROFUMO : Italy's 5 Star Movement says Leonardo CEO should resign after Monte dei Paschi ruling
RE
10/20SERGIO ERMOTTI : Ermotti hands $1.5 billion buyback baton to Hamers after UBS profit blowout
RE
10/20ELON MUSK : Microsoft Teams With Elon Musk's SpaceX to Push Cloud Battle With Amazon Into Orbit
DJ
10/20DONALD WALKER : Magna International CEO Walker to Retire; Kotagiri to Take Post
DJ
10/20JACK MA : Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace
RE
10/20PETER HARGREAVES : Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder strikes board nomination deal with firm
RE
10/20TERRY GOU : Foxconn's Terry Gou Says Big Wisconsin Project Hinges on State Aid
DJ
10/19ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says OPEC+ monitoring panel recommends to stick to oil deal in full
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/16MARK SMITH : Shares of gun makers gain as Biden's lead grows
RE
10/20SERGIO ERMOTTI : Ermotti hands $1.5 billion buyback baton to Hamers after UBS profit blowout
RE
06:34aDAVID HENRY : Biden tax increase might not be so bad for big banks
RE
10/21ELON MUSK : Can Tesla hit 2020 delivery goal? Investors watch for Musk steer
RE
10/16MARK ZUCKERBERG : How Mark Zuckerberg Learned Politics
DJ
11:22aMASAYOSHI SON : Nvidia deal for Arm will drive computing power growth - SoftBank's Son
RE
10/20JACK MA : Stock market boom, new listings mint China billionaires at record pace
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary James Packer Patrick Pouyanné Alessandro Profumo Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group