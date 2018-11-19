Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 47
Public asset : 11,409,741,058 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Musk hints at Tesla interest in Daimler van

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2018 | 06:30pm CET
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk attends the NLC 2018 City Summit in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc could be interested in partnering with Daimler Mercedes-Benz on an electric version of its Sprinter van, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1064541185820114944 on Monday.

"Maybe interesting to work with Daimler/Mercedes on an electric Sprinter. That's a great van. We will inquire," Musk replied https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1064541185820114944 to a comment by a Twitter user enquiring about an electric van.

The latest generation of Sprinter vans debuted in February this year and Mercedes-Benz plans https://mercedesblog.com/all-new-mercedes-sprinter-debuts-on-february-6 to offer electric versions from next year.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Daimler declined to comment on whether it was open to collaboration with Tesla, but a spokesman said it was pleased by Musk's interest in the van.

Outgoing Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche was reported as telling a Polish newspaper last month that he did not rule out cooperating with Tesla in future, even though the German luxury car producer had sold its stake in the U.S. electric vehicles company.

Company veteran Ola Kaellenius was recently named to become Daimler's first non-German chief executive from next year.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru and Edward Taylor in Frankfurt ; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA -0.24% 353.47 Delayed Quote.13.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
11/19ELON MUSK : Musk hints at Tesla interest in Daimler van
RE
11/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's 'Teslaquila' drink faces clash with Mexican tequila industry
RE
11/08ELON MUSK : Tesla names director Denholm to replace Musk as board chair
RE
11/07ELON MUSK : SpaceX circulates price guidance on $750 million term loan
RE
11/06ELON MUSK : SpaceX seeks $750 million leveraged loan
RE
11/01ELON MUSK : Musk
RE
10/30ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says deleted his Tesla titles
RE
10/29ELON MUSK : Baillie Gifford willing to invest more in Tesla - The Times
RE
10/27ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk says tweet that led to $20 million fine 'Worth It'
RE
10/25ELON MUSK : Tesla shares jump as Musk delivers quarterly profit, cash
RE
10/23ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Twitter had locked his account thinking it was hacked
RE
10/22ELON MUSK : tweet
RE
10/17ELON MUSK : Musk to buy $20 million in Tesla stock
RE
10/16ELON MUSK : Musk says new autopilot chip to be available in six months
RE
10/05ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
11/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan to oust Ghosn after arrest for alleged financial misconduct
RE
11/16PATRICK THOMAS : Moody's Cuts PG&E's Credit Rating
DJ
11/15PHILIP GREEN : Beyoncé buys out clothing venture from Philip Green
RE
11/15JOHN PAULSON : Paulson seeks immediate resignation of Detour Gold's CEO
RE
11/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's 'Teslaquila' drink faces clash with Mexican tequila industry
RE
11/15WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire invests in JPMorgan, Oracle as Buffett puts cash to work
RE
11/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : With Facebook at 'War,' Zuckerberg Adopts More Aggressive Style
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Paul Allen Frank Appel Jacques Aschenbroich Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.