Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ian Read

Age : 64
Public asset : 48,639,594 USD
Linked companies : Pfizer Inc. - Kimberly Clark Corp
Biography : Currently, Ian C. Read is Executive Chairman at Pfizer Inc. Mr. Read is also Member of President's E

Pfizer veteran Ian Read to retire as executive chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 09:07am EDT
Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read leaves after appearing at a commons science committee hearing at Portcullis House in London

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Friday Ian Read will retire as executive chairman at the end of this year, after a four-decade association with the largest U.S. drugmaker that included eight years as chief executive officer.

Company veteran Albert Bourla, who succeeded Read, will assume the additional role of chairman.

Read, 66, helped Pfizer weather patent expirations of several blockbusters, including cholesterol drug Lipitor, through dealmaking, expansion in emerging markets and cost cuts.

The drugmaker has since eschewed large, transformative deals because of confidence in the strength of its pipeline.

In July, Pfizer announced plans to spin off its off-patent branded drugs business and combine it with generic drugmaker Mylan NV, a move that will help the company focus on its innovative drugs that generate more profit.

Separately, the drugmaker reported positive data from a late-stage study testing its experimental atopic dermatitis treatment, abrocitinib.

The company's shares gained 0.6% at $36 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Stocks treated in this article : Pfizer Ltd, Mylan NV, Pfizer
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MYLAN NV 0.35% 19.83 Delayed Quote.-27.88%
PFIZER 1.39% 36.28 Delayed Quote.-18.03%
PFIZER LTD -1.43% 3272.15 End-of-day quote.15.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ian Read
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/24ELON MUSK : lawsuit
RE
09/24JAMIE DIMON : WeWork Is a Mess for JPMorgan. Jamie Dimon Is Cleaning It Up.
DJ
09/22SHELDON ADELSON : Wsj
RE
09/24BIN LI : Tesla rival Nio tumbles to record low after deliveries disappoint
RE
09/20ELON MUSK : Delaware judge says Tesla board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package
RE
09/25GUIDO KERKHOFF : Thyssenkrupp faces more turmoil as CEO Kerkhoff set to leave
RE
09/23URS ROHNER : Credit Suisse's Thiam, Rohner blast reports of Khan incident as sensational
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Devin Wenig Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group