Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

John Kingman

Public asset : 552,671 USD
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Legal & General Group Plc
Biography : Presently, John Kingman is Non-Executive Chairman of UK Research & Innovation and Chairman at Legal

Tesco Bank to appoint John Kingman as chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:51am EDT
A Tesco supermarket is seen in west London

(Reuters) - Tesco's financial arm intends to appoint John Kingman, the businessman who oversaw Britain's bailout of its banks during the financial crisis, as its chairman, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Tesco Bank on Monday appointed Kingman to its board as a non-executive director, following a Sky News report on Saturday that the retail lender was lining him up to be its chairman.

Kingman will eventually replace Graham Pimlott as chairman in a few months' time and following regulatory approval, the source said.

Kingman was closely involved in the British government's response to the 2008 financial crisis as Second Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, and his appointment as a non-executive director is effective next month, Tesco Bank said in a statement.

"I am delighted to welcome Sir John to the board. His experience speaks for itself and will be invaluable as we drive the change required to ensure the bank can best serve a broad range of Tesco customers," Pimlott said.

Kingman, the chairman of Legal & General Group Plc, has also been touted as a possible contender to be the next governor of the Bank of England, although he has said he does not want the role.

Kingman's appointment as chairman would come a year after Britain's markets watchdog fined Tesco 16.4 million pounds ($20.18 million) for failing to protect account holders at its bank from a "foreseeable" cyber attack in 2016.

The lender last month agreed to sell its 3.7 billion pounds British mortgage portfolio to Lloyds Banking Group, after announcing in May that it would halt mortgage lending due to stiff competition.

Britain's financial services firms are bracing for a fallout from a tumultuous Brexit process, with options ranging from a no-deal departure to second referendum still in play, while recent data has also raised recession fears in Britain.

Kingman handled the resolution of Northern Rock and led negotiations with RBS, Lloyds and HBOS on their 37 billion pound recapitalisation during the financial crisis, according to L&G's website.

Tesco Plc, which owns Tesco Bank, said last week its chief executive officer, Dave Lewis, is set to step down next year after completing a turnaround at Britain's biggest retailer.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Louise Heavens)

By Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEGAL & GENERAL 0.38% 238.5 Delayed Quote.2.90%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP -0.02% 52.0501 Delayed Quote.0.35%
TESCO PLC -0.30% 236.5 Delayed Quote.24.78%
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 0.15% 195.2 Delayed Quote.-9.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about John Kingman
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/01DAVID HENRY : Too big to lend? JPMorgan cash hit Fed limits, roiling U.S. repos
RE
10/04HOWARD SCHULTZ : 'What I Taste From Starbucks Is...Shame'
DJ
10/02MARTIN GILBERT : Veteran investor Gilbert to leave Standard Life Aberdeen
RE
10/01MICHAEL O'LEARY : O'Leary
RE
10/04TIM COOK : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear
DJ
10/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg says Warren as U.S. president would be bad for tech
RE
10/03ALISON COOPER : Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper to Step Down
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Devin Wenig Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group