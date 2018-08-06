Japan's Universal says former chairman Okada arrested in Hong Kong

Okada is on bail, said the company, which makes pin-ball style "pachinko" machines and operates a casino in the Philippines.

The Japanese billionaire lost his board position at Universal last year after it accused him of misappropriating $20 million. Okada has previously denied this. He was also ousted as a director of Hong Kong investment company Okada Holdings, which controls Universal.

Attempts to reach Okada by phone went unanswered. The Independent Commission Against Corruption declined to comment, saying it does not discuss individual cases.

Universal shares closed 5.6 percent lower after the news, which was released minutes before the market closed. The benchmark Nikkei 225 average <.N225> ended little changed from its previous close.

