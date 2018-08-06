Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Kazuo Okada

Age : 75
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Kazuo Okada is Chairman at Universal Entertainment Corp.

Japan's Universal says former chairman Okada arrested in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 11:03am CEST
Universal Entertainment Corp's founder Kazuo Okada attends a news conference at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese gaming group Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday its former chairman Kazuo Okada was arrested in Hong Kong by the territory's Independent Commission Against Corruption in relation to multiple corruption-related offences.

Okada is on bail, said the company, which makes pin-ball style "pachinko" machines and operates a casino in the Philippines.

The Japanese billionaire lost his board position at Universal last year after it accused him of misappropriating $20 million. Okada has previously denied this. He was also ousted as a director of Hong Kong investment company Okada Holdings, which controls Universal.

Attempts to reach Okada by phone went unanswered. The Independent Commission Against Corruption declined to comment, saying it does not discuss individual cases.

Universal shares closed 5.6 percent lower after the news, which was released minutes before the market closed. The benchmark Nikkei 225 average <.N225> ended little changed from its previous close.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Neil Fullick)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -0.08% 22644.31 Real-time Quote.-1.11%
WYNN RESORTS 0.22% 153.29 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Kazuo Okada
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/03ELON MUSK : Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
RE
08/07JOHN THORNTON : John Thornton Finds Gold's Rules Are Hard to Break -- WSJ
DJ
08/06INDRA NOOYI : PepsiCo veteran Ramon Laguarta to replace Indra Nooyi as CEO
RE
08/03JEFF BEZOS : Bezos throws cash, engineers at rocket program as space race accelerates
RE
08/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/07CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE
08/02CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.