Martina Merz

Age : 56
Public asset : 71,466 USD
Biography : Martina Merz is a German businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companies and curren

Thyssenkrupp's Merz drops SAF Holland chairwoman role

09/26/2019 | 05:00am EDT
Logo of German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp at Haus Rheinberg near Lorch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp Supervisory Board Chairwoman Martina Merz has resigned as head of the steering committee of automotive supplier SAF Holland, ahead of efforts to make her chief executive of the stricken steel-to-elevators conglomerate.

Thyssenkrupp late on Tuesday said it would seek talks with current CEO Guido Kerkhoff to terminate his contract, adding that Merz would replace him on an interim basis.

By dropping her mandate as chairwoman of SAF Holland, Merz is preempting criticism over the amount of board seats she holds at other listed firms as CEO-designate of Thyssenkrupp, a task seen as extremely challenging and time-consuming.

She will remain a member of SAF Holland's board of directors, SAF Holland said, adding that Vice Chairman Martin Kleinschmitt will take over her duties.

Apart from Thyssenkrupp and SAF Holland, Merz, 56, also sits on the steering committees of German airline Lufthansa, Swedish truck maker Volvo and French roofing business Imery SA.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Riham Alkousaa)
