Bayer to Pay Up to $10.9 Billion to Settle Roundup Lawsuits

The deal settles tens of thousands of lawsuits with U.S. plaintiffs alleging the company's Roundup herbicide causes cancer, a milestone in the German company's legal battle that has been weighing down its share price.

Disneyland Reopening Delayed as U.S. Coronavirus Cases Mount

Walt Disney Co. is delaying the reopening of its Disneyland Resort, postponing a crucial element of its plan to get back to business following months of closures because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple to Close Houston-Area Stores

The tech giant is temporarily closing seven stores around the Texas city amid concerns about rising coronavirus infections. Apple closed nearly a dozen locations across four states for similar reasons last week.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Says He Will Resign From Board of Alibaba

SoftBank Group Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said Thursday that he is stepping down from the board of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., effective the same day.

Minnesota Sues Exxon, Koch Over Climate Change

The Minnesota attorney general sued Exxon Mobil, Koch Industries and a top oil-and-gas trade group, alleging they have for years deceived consumers about the effects of climate change.

Barnes & Noble Lays Off Some Employees at New York Head Office

Barnes & Noble Inc. said it has laid off a number of employees at its New York head office, a move the bookseller said was an effort to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies Agonize Over Reopening Timetables as Covid-19 Spreads

Apple and Walt Disney are among businesses grappling with whether to close, stay open or find some in-between as the number of cases of Covid-19 increases in dozens of states.

Justice Department Sues Regeneron Over Payments to Copay-Assistance Charity

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit accusing drugmaker Regeneron Pharmaceuticals of paying illegal kickbacks to a charitable foundation to boost sales of its high-selling eye-disease treatment Eylea.

140,000 Businesses Listed on Yelp Are Still Closed Because of Covid-19 Pandemic

The majority of businesses that closed during the pandemic remained shut this month, according to data from Yelp, which also showed increased interest in supporting black-owned businesses.

Disney Weighs Postponing Release of 'Mulan' as Theaters Struggle to Reopen

Walt Disney is considering postponing the July 24 release of "Mulan," according to a person familiar with the matter, a rescheduling that could call into question hopes across Hollywood and the movie-theater industry to have cinemas up and running next month.