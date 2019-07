An Oslo appeals court found Rollen not guilty on June 26, upholding the verdict of a lower court.

One of Sweden's best known business leaders, Rollen had always denied any wrongdoing and continued to run Hexagon, which he has led since 2000, transforming it into a $19 billion (£15 billion) technology market leader.

