Peter Duffy

Age : 53
Country of residence : Unknown
Peter Bernard Duffy is on the board of Close Brothers Group Plc and Close Brothers Ltd. and Chief Ex

Moneysupermarket.com appoints Just Eat boss Duffy as CEO

05/15/2020 | 03:06am EDT

Moneysupermarket.com said on Friday Just Eat boss Peter Duffy would join the price comparison website as its new chief executive officer, replacing Mark Lewis who leaves the company in August.

The company, which has been looking for a replacement since Lewis announced his resignation in February, said Duffy would take up the top job at the start of September.

Duffy, who has also held roles at easyJet and Audi UK, led Just Eat during a takeover battle for the British company between food ordering firms Takeaway.com and Prosus that ended in January with a victory for Takeaway.com.

The takeover got its final approval from Britain's competition watchdog last month.

Moneysupermarket.com, which offers price comparisons on insurance, money, home services products, said early last year it was reinventing itself to focus on optimising its websites and increasing the ease of browsing to attract more customers.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.00% 1020 Delayed Quote.27.50%
EASYJET PLC 5.66% 509.6 Delayed Quote.-66.02%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 1.27% 97.02 Delayed Quote.16.76%
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC 0.95% 318.2 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
PROSUS N.V. 0.47% 80.92 Delayed Quote.21.12%
