Philip Green

Birthday : 03/14/1952
Place of birth : Croydon - United Kingdom
Linked companies : Meggitt plc
Biography : Presently, Philip Ernest Green holds the position of Executive Director & Director-Corporate Affairs

MPs ask Philip Green to prove BHS was going concern

08/15/2018 | 01:46pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Sir Philip Green attends the TopShop Spring/Summer 2018 show at London Fashion Week

LONDON (Reuters) - A British parliamentary committee has asked billionaire Philip Green to "prove" why he thought retailer BHS could stay in business before it was sold in 2015 for a token one pound, before collapsing a year later.

The request from Frank Field, chair of parliament's work and pensions committee, follows the publication earlier on Wednesday of documents from the Financial Reporting Council detailing why the accounting regulator fined PwC over its audit of BHS, then part of Taveta Group, owned by Green's family.

PwC had said BHS was a "going concern" despite several signs that the business was struggling, the FRC said.

Field has now written to Green, saying the management of BHS had been responsible for preparing the necessary assessment to support that view, which should then have been tested by the auditor.

"I would therefore like to invite Taveta to publish your going concern assessment to prove that there was indeed a suitable case for presenting BHS as a going concern," Field said in a letter dated August 15 and made available to the press.

A spokesman for Green was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Latest news about Philip Green
 
01:46pPHILIP GREEN : MPs ask Philip Green to prove BHS was going concern
RE
08/09PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Topshop, Shangpin terminate China deal
RE
05/15PHILIP GREEN : Profits slump at Philip Green's Arcadia
RE
2017PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green poaches Burberry man to be TopShop CEO
RE
2017PHILIP GREEN : You're hired - UK 'Apprentice' star Brady to chair Philip Green's company
RE
2017PHILIP GREEN : Best-paid former BHS executives gain most from Green's pension deal - MPs
RE
2017PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green-backed MySale sees earnings rise
RE
2016PHILIP GREEN : UK regulator says earliest could force Green to redress BHS pension is mid-2017
RE
2016PHILIP GREEN : UK pensions regulator targets Green for BHS redress
RE
2016PHILIP GREEN : Retail tycoon Green says still working on BHS pension fix
RE
2016PHILIP GREEN : UK lawmakers
RE
2016PHILIP GREEN : Tycoon Green to fix BHS pensions after admitting mistakes
RE
2016PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green calls on BHS inquiry chair to resign
RE
2016PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green hits out at UK pensions regulator over BHS sale
RE
2016PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green hits out at 'trial by media' over BHS failure
RE
Popular Business Leaders
 
