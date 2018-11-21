Log in
Richard Li

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : GoConnect Limited
Founder of Sino Strategic International Ltd., Richard Li currently is Executive Chairman of GoConnec

Timeline: JD.com CEO's fateful journey to Minnesota

11/21/2018 | 11:45pm CET

(Reuters) - Richard Liu, the billionaire chief executive of JD.com Inc, traveled to Minneapolis from China in late August for a doctor of business administration program at the University of Minnesota. It ended with an allegation of rape and a criminal investigation.

Here is a timeline of key events that occurred around the night of the alleged rape and its immediate aftermath.

Aug. 25: Liu arrives in Minneapolis for the program

Aug. 30: Liu hosts a dinner party, attended by a 21-year-old woman

Aug. 31: Police respond around 3 a.m. to a report of “assault in progress” involving Liu, but decide no crime occurred

Aug. 31: Liu’s personal assistant, Vivian Yang, makes contact with the woman around 12 p.m. and suggests she talk to another billionaire student, Li Hua, according to WeChat messages exchanged between the woman and Yang, and a recording of the woman’s interview with police

Aug. 31: The woman calls police with the help of a university administrator around 9 p.m. and Liu is arrested shortly thereafter on suspicion of rape

Sept. 1: Liu is released from jail around 4 p.m.

Sept. 2: JD.com spokesperson posts on Weibo that Liu has faced “false accusations” and “no inappropriate behavior was found” following a police investigation

Sept. 20: Minneapolis police turn over to prosecutors findings of its initial investigation into allegations against Liu

(Editing by Neal Templin)

