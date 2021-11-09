Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - United States
Linked companies :
No connection available

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox to step down in January

11/09/2021 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wynn Resorts Ltd property in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox will step down at the end of January and hand over the reins to executive Craig Billings, the casino operator said on Tuesday.

Billings, who joined Wynn Resorts as its finance chief in 2017, most recently served as the head of Wynn Interactive, the company's 72%-owned unit housing its U.S. online sports betting and gaming business.

Billings will also become a board member.

Maddox took the helm at Wynn in February 2018 after founder Steve Wynn resigned in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

"This has not been an easy decision. I am leaving a company that I love and that's full of people I admire," Maddox said.

"But I believe now is the right time for me and for the business."

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Most Read News
 
11/06WARREN BUFFETT : Supply chain problems crimp profit at Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway; cash sets record
RE
11/08ELON MUSK : Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
RE
11/04CATHIE WOOD : Stocks Futures -2-
DJ
11/06ELON MUSK : Musk asks Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of Tesla stock
RE
11/05MICHAEL MILKEN : Media mogul Byron Allen raises $10 billion for Tegna bid, debt refinancing -sources
RE
11/03JACK MA : ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down as chairman, leaves board - source
RE
11/04RALPH HAMERS : Exclusive-UBS boss Hamers takes axe to hierarchy by ending bank's top rank
RE
Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
05:14pSTEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox to step down in January
RE
05/26Consumer Cos Climb As Inflation Worries Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
2020NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2020NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2020NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2020NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 