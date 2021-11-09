Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox to step down in January

Billings, who joined Wynn Resorts as its finance chief in 2017, most recently served as the head of Wynn Interactive, the company's 72%-owned unit housing its U.S. online sports betting and gaming business.

Billings will also become a board member.

Maddox took the helm at Wynn in February 2018 after founder Steve Wynn resigned in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

"This has not been an easy decision. I am leaving a company that I love and that's full of people I admire," Maddox said.

"But I believe now is the right time for me and for the business."

