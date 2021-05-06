Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Analysis: Global rates volatility forces investor rethink on Asian bonds

05/06/2021 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A pause in a broad selloff in U.S. treasuries and other global bonds last month has given foreign investors time to rethink their Asian holdings and shift money to safer markets such as China, away from riskier countries like Indonesia and India.

China, India and Indonesia were among the largest recipients of yield-seeking foreign investment last year.

But a divergence in economic recoveries from the coronavirus pandemic, a dollar rally and questions about the Federal Reserve's resolve to keep U.S. rates low have forced fund managers to see some markets as safer than others.

Moreover, a surge in U.S. yields in the first quarter of 2021, the sharpest since late 2016, has blunted the appeal of some lower-yielding Asian bond markets.

"Within Asia, you have countries like Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia that are now less attractive vis-a-vis the United States," said Leonard Kwan, an emerging markets fixed income portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price in Hong Kong. "It would likely be those markets that we look to rotate out of, and into Treasuries."

In March, foreign investors turned net sellers of Chinese sovereign bonds for the first time in more than two years. But asset managers remain bullish because of China's high real yields and its close links to a rebound in global trade.

China's bond market saw a rare 8.95 billion yuan ($1.38 billion) drop in holdings by overseas investors in March as they trimmed positions in Chinese government bonds, official data showed.

Kwan says he has continued to plough money into Chinese bonds, citing China's domestically driven market with low correlations to global investment and rates cycles.

Davis Hall, head of capital markets in Asia at Indosuez Wealth Management in Hong Kong, reckons buying Chinese debt is a "no brainer" for Japanese, Swiss, or European investors with attractive yields compensating for currency risks.

Yuan real yields, which adjust for changes in consumer prices, are above 3%. In comparison, Japan's and Switzerland's real yields are less than 1% while German bunds and U.S. Treasuries carry negative real yields.

China's efforts to rein in credit growth are a concern, but asset managers expect the central bank will avoid raising rates and resort to other tools that pose fewer risks to bond prices.

Last year's investor darlings, Indonesia and India, are however no longer so, as asset managers worry about quantitative easing and currency weakness, suggesting a bigger shift in allocations around the region.

Foreign investors sold a net $1.1 billion in Indonesian bonds in February and $1.4 billion in March, marking the biggest outflows in a year. They sold a net $1.8 billion of Indian bonds in February and March, the biggest outflows in almost a year.

GRAPHIC: Fund flows into Asian bonds

While a yield of 6.5% on its 10-year bond makes Indonesia an attractive bet, the prospects of a patchy and slow economic recovery, high fiscal deficit and a shaky currency that has already shed 2.8% against the dollar this year worry investors.

India is not as popular with bond investors as China or Indonesia, and risks to its economic outlook are more acute after a fierce surge in coronavirus infections.

Hayden Briscoe, head of fixed income global emerging markets and Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong, says investors are likely to keep away from emerging market bonds as these central banks contemplate raising pandemic-era low interest rates.

"At the moment you've got a few things going wrong," Briscoe said. "You've got the rates going wrong for your rate volatility in the U.S. and then you've got the dollar on the stronger side now. It's time to be sort of wary on your emerging market allocations."

While U.S. volatility began to subside at the end of April, it remains relatively elevated and investors could be more "idiosyncratic" in their allocations and assessment of whether bonds pay enough to compensate for risks.

"There's always the tension of, is there enough carry to compensate for the volatility?" said Briscoe.

($1 = 6.4828 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Stanley White and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Sam Holmes)

By Stanley White and Andrew Galbraith


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.09% 6.4783 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00aANALYSIS : Global rates volatility forces investor rethink on Asian bonds
RE
02:00aChina to Suspend Economic Dialogue With Australia -- Update
DJ
01:58aTESLA  : developing platform to allow car owners in China access data
RE
01:53aVOLKSWAGEN  : Boosted by premium car demand, Volkswagen raises margin target
RE
01:53aBullish bets on singapore dollar at highest since late jan
RE
01:53aInvestors increase bullish positions on most asian currencies
RE
01:52aWorld shares resilient, drugmakers hit by Biden's move on vaccines
RE
01:52aChina's exports growth seen slowing as foreign demand softens
RE
01:50aShanghai aluminium hits 11-yr high as China-Australia tensions stoke supply woes
RE
01:46aDollar near two-week high as U.S. jobs data eyed for Fed clues
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Blue Origin opens up bidding for first 'spectacular' space tourism trip in July
2CRESCO LABS INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Credit Suisse stops custodian service for some U.S. cannabis stocks - sources
3U.S. court authorizes IRS to seek identities of taxpayers who have used cryptocurrency
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China's Tencent in talks with U.S. to keep gaming investments - sources
5Uber sees driver cost rising as U.S. economy recovers