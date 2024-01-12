- Airtel Africa : JP Morgan upgrades to neutral with a target price of GBP 1.30.
- Bridgepoint Group : Jefferies maintains buy and raises the target price from GBX 250 to GBX 310.
- Builders Firstsource : RBC Capital maintains outperform and raises the target price from USD 152 to USD 186.
- Bunzl : Morgan Stanley upgrades to equal weight with a price target raised from GBX 2700 to GBX 3030.
- Ceres Power Holdings : RBC Capital downgrades to underperform with a price target reduced from GBX 600 to GBX 150.
- Cf Industries Holdings : Barclays upgrades to equal weight with a target price of USD 85.
- Crowdstrike Holdings : Stifel maintains buy and raises the target price from USD 240 to USD 315.
- Dr Horton : RBC Capital maintains underperform and raises the target price from USD 116 to USD 142.
- Ferrexpo : Barclays maintains equal weight and reduces the target price from 1.90 to GBP 1.20.
- First Quantum Minerals : Barclays maintains underweight and reduces the target price from 17 to CAD 12.
- International Flavors & Fragrances : Jefferies upgrades to buy with a target price raised from USD 73 to USD 112.
- Ivanhoe Mines : Canaccord Genuity maintains buy and raises the target price from CAD 13 to CAD 16.
- Itm Power : RBC Capital maintains outperform and reduces the target price from GBX 250 to GBX 140.
- Johnson Controls International : RBC Capital downgrades to underperform with a price target reduced from USD 54 to USD 50.
- Live Nation Entertainment : ROTH MKM upgrades to buy with a price target raised from USD 92 to USD 114.
- Marvell Technology Group : Citigroup maintains buy and raises the target price from USD 61 to USD 75.
- Netflix : Oppenheimer maintains outperform and raises the target price from USD 475 to USD 600.
- Pultegroup : RBC Capital maintains sector perform and raises the target price from USD 81 to USD 103.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals : RBC Capital upgrades to outperform with a price target raised from USD 884 to USD 1076.
- Rentokil Initial : Morgan Stanley downgrades to equal weight with a price target reduced from GBX 670 to GBX 540.
- Snowflake : Barclays downgrades to equal weight with a target price of USD 198.
- Teradyne : Baird maintains outperform and raises the target price from USD 97 to USD 118.
- Vulcan Materials Company : RBC Capital downgrades to sector perform with a price target raised from USD 235 to USD 236.
- Wpp : AlphaValue/Baader Europe upgrades to buy with a price target raised from GBX 969 to GBX 987.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bunzl, Netflix, Snowflake, Dr Horton, Wpp...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.