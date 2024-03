Austria expels two Russian diplomats from bilateral embassy

March 13, 2024 at 02:17 pm EDT Share

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria has declared two diplomats from the Russian embassy personae non gratae for actions incompatible with their diplomatic status, ordering them to leave Austria within a week, Austria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The expulsions bring to 11 the number of Russian diplomats Austria has expelled since the summer of 2020, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said. As in the previous cases, no details on the specific actions or circumstances were given. (Reporting by Francois Murphy)