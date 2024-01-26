BRAZIL STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS IT REACHED OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION OF 2.78 MLN BOED IN 2023, UP 3.7% FROM 2022 - FILING
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 5 PM ET
Wall St Week Ahead-Fed, earnings and economic data to test US stocks near record highs
North Korea, China agree to defend common interests as senior envoys meet
Wheat Futures Decline on Technical Selloff -- Daily Grains Highlights
Canada cap on international students should help ease rent pressure -BoC governor
Remy Cointreau, European Drinks Stocks Jump After Outlook Reassures
Lonza chairman to step down, drugmaker confirms targets, shares soar