Blasts reported in several Ukrainian regions amid Russian missile attack

March 28, 2024 at 11:56 pm EDT

(Reuters) - Explosions were heard in Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi regions and the city of Dnipro on Friday morning as Russian cruise missiles were spotted in Ukrainian air space, media outlet Suspilne reported.

It was unclear whether the missiles hit any targets. (Reporting by Reuters)