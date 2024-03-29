It was unclear whether the missiles hit any targets.
(Reporting by Reuters)
(Reuters) - Explosions were heard in Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk and Khmelnytskyi regions and the city of Dnipro on Friday morning as Russian cruise missiles were spotted in Ukrainian air space, media outlet Suspilne reported.
It was unclear whether the missiles hit any targets.
(Reporting by Reuters)
ETF of the week: Preferred Stocks, a mixed product between stocks and bonds
NVIDIA Corporation : Silicon Valley wants to break Nvidia's CUDA software monopoly
Japan brought forward emergency yen meeting to maximise market impact - source
Japan brought forward emergency yen meeting to maximise market impact - source
Thailand looking to set up mega entertainment project if casinos legalised, PM says
Australia keen to make progress on Chinese export hurdles for beef, lobsters