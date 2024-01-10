RPT- CBOE APPROVES LISTING OF SPOT BITCOIN ETFS FROM MULTIPLE ASSET MANAGERS- NOTICE ON CBOE WEBSITE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|42,281.8 EUR
|+0.12%
|+2.70%
|-
|46,327.9 USD
|+0.44%
|+2.56%
|-
We will never help Europe under attack, EU official cites Trump as saying
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 1 PM ET
Nymex Overview : Refined Product Futures Give Back Gains on EIA Stock Builds -- OPIS
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Block, Palo Alto, Wise, Workday...
Japan's Tohoku Electric to delay nuclear reactor restart on construction works
GRIFOLS : Dragged down by a short seller, but the management is ready to respond